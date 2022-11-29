From Holographic Glitter Eyes to Major Liner, All the Winter Makeup Trends to Try in 2023

The weather outside may be frightful, but at least staying inside and playing with makeup is delightful. After all, longer nights mean more time to sport after dark beauty looks. Luckily, there are plenty to play with this winter. Graphic liner looks are still going strong, as well as bleached brows, or if you’re looking to experiment, try your hand at holographic glitter eyes.

“Winter for me personally tends to be a cold and dull time so I like to bring some color into my makeup looks,” says celebrity makeup artist Alexandra French, who recently won an Emmy for her work on Euphoria season two. “I also think we will be seeing more pastels this winter [paired] with a traditional dark red matte lip.”

Ahead, check out the best winter 2023 makeup trends, according to celebrity makeup artists.