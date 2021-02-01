Winnie Harlow Is the New Global Ambassador for Paul Mitchell—See the Photos

Winnie Harlow has been influential in the fashion and beauty industry since making her America’s Top Model debut in 2014. Now, the supermodel is continuing to build her legacy as the first Global Ambassador for John Paul Mitchell Systems.

Micaiah Carter for Paul Mitchell

Months away from her 27th birthday, Harlow already has plenty of accomplishments underneath her belt, but model and designer is especially excited about her latest venture, which allows her to embrace her childhood love for glamour.

"Expressing myself through hair is a fun experience that represents different stages in my life," Harlow says. "I get to create new personas, personalities, and characters with every look."

Micaiah Carter for Paul Mitchell

Photographed by renowned photographer Micaiah Carter, the 2021 campaign imagery reflects Harlow’s admiration for creative and eye-catching hairstyles, which she seemingly inherited from her mother.

It may be a little unknown fact, but Harlow has believed in the transformational power of hairstyling—especially since she was granted a front seat look through her mother’s career in cosmetology. "My mom was a hairdresser," she reveals, before reflecting on how her mother’s clients would be "ready to rule the world" after leaving the salon chair.

Micaiah Carter for Paul Mitchell

Speaking from experience, we know firsthand how uplifted we feel when our hairstylist brings our hair fantasy to life. With that being said, we completely understand her admiration for individuality and versatility in hair, two principles Paul Mitchell has promoted for over 40 years.

The new campaign, featuring an array of looks created by the model’s go-to hairstylist César DeLeön Ramirêz, will be displayed across media platforms and PaulMitchell.com starting February 1, 2021.