9 Wide-Leg Jeans Outfits to Wear While Your Skinny Jeans Are On Hiatus

While skinny jeans will always be a beloved wardrobe staple for me (sorry, not sorry, Gen Z!), I can’t deny the fact that wide-leg jeans have become the go-to denim in recent seasons, and it’s easy to see why. These styles offer a comfy, loose, and high-rise fit that—despite the fact that they’re jeans—look and feel effortless. (Think: Sweatpants, but elevated.)

There are a ton of wide-leg jeans on the market: From over-the-top flared denim to more subtle silhouettes, these versatile jeans can easily be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Ahead, see nine of our favorite looks that put wide-leg jeans front and center.



Winter Whites

News flash: You can wear white after Labor Day—and well through the winter, too. Style your white-hued wide-leg jeans with a matching turtleneck to keep you warm. Top off the look with a stylish yet functional crossbody bag.

Business Casual

Whether you're putting together the perfect work-from-home outfit or headed out for a coffee meeting, these baggy, comfortable wide-leg jeans will become an instant go-to. They pair beautifully with a relaxed-fit blazer thrown over a crisp white button-down.

All Dressed Up

It's easy to dress up your wide-leg jeans for special occasions, whether it’s a night on the town with friends or a romantic dinner date. For an extra statement-making touch, throw on a sparkly top and black heels.

Denim on Denim

If denim on denim is wrong, then we don’t want to be right—especially when the look is this stylish. Feeling extra? Add a denim bag to complete the look.

Easy and Effortless

For a more laid-back, dressed-down look, opt to pair your wide-leg jeans with an oversized shacket. Finally, keep your head warm with a cozy beanie.

Western-Inspired

These wide-leg jeans feature beautiful lace-up detailing in the front for a fun western vibe. Play it up (and saddle up) even further with a cowboy hat and funky patterned cowboy boots.

'90s Chic

What screams “nostalgia” more than these light-wash, wide-leg jeans and a playful, rhinestone-embellished graphic tee? A cord necklace to tie it all together, of course.

Sporty and Stylish

For a more relaxed take on the trend, pair your wide-leg jeans with chic sneakers and a plain white tee. Whether you wear this look to an actual sporting event or for a busy Saturday out, you'll look simultaneously put-together and carefree.

Pop of Color

Make a statement in a bold, colorful pair of wide-leg jeans, such as this deep purple pair from Zara. Since the pants speak for themselves, feel free to keep the rest of the outfit toned down with a basic bodysuit and a chunky cardigan.