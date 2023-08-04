Why Is My Skin So Oily? Dermatologists Share 6 Common Causes

03 of 06

Hormones

When our hormones are out of whack or impacted by a life change, our skin can change, too. "Hormonal fluctuations during puberty, menstruation, pregnancy, or menopause can trigger increased sebum production," explains Doktor; she recommends consulting your doctor if you think this might be the problem.

DeRosa agrees: "If you notice that hormonal changes tend to trigger an increase in oil production in your skin, talk with your dermatologist or OB-GYN about the possibility of medication, such as birth control pills, to help better regulate the hormone fluctuations."

If your oily skin is caused by pregnancy, you may be best served waiting it out since oil production will likely decrease once your pregnancy is over. And while we may not think of stress as a hormonal issue, being stressed causes our body to produce the hormone cortisol, which DeRosa says is "a hormone that can increase oil production in the skin." She says that if you notice more oil when you feel stressed, practicing relaxing activities like meditation could help.