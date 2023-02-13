Why Is My Period Suddenly Shorter? OB-GYNs Explain the Possible Reasons

I've never been the biggest monthly bleeder, which is something I've always been quite grateful for. For decades, my periods lasted just a few days, and I never required any sort of "super" assistance. A few years ago, though, after I turned forty, I noticed that they started getting shorter than before.

It wasn't until I finished a box of 16 tampons and realized I'd purchased it an entire year prior that it hit me just how much my periods had tapered off. I stopped using tampons entirely, opting instead for period underwear, which holds the equivalent of one to two tampons. For the past two years, though my period continues to come on time every four weeks, I bleed for just a day or two.

Curious about why my period has been gradually drifting off into the sunset, I reached out to two OBGYNs to learn more about why periods may shorten in duration. It turns out that there are many different reasons, and while the reason for mine seems pretty straightforward, you may be surprised by all the factors that can impact the duration of your menstrual cycle. Ahead, learn about the varied reasons why your period may be shorter than in the past.

