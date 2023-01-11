We've all had it happen: You take extra time and effort to wash and style, hoping that your hard work will result in great hair for at least a day or two, only to find your strands heavy and greasy to the touch after just a few hours. Or perhaps you washed your hair in the shower, but it still feels waxy. You may find that it sometimes takes multiple shampoos to get hair feeling truly free of any wax or grease.

While there are many ways to combat buildup on the scalp and hair, we wanted to understand what causes that waxy buildup on the hair in the first place. There seems to be a lot of conflicting advice when it comes to what is and isn't good for hair, so we turned to the experts—board-certified dermatologist Rebecca Marcus, MD, and hairstylist Greg Starkman—to answer the question "why does my hair feel waxy?" once and for all.

Meet the Expert Rebecca Marcus, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist and the founder of Maei MD.

Greg Starkman is a hairstylist and the founder/CEO of Innersense Organic Beauty.

Keep reading to learn the reasons that your hair feels waxy and what you can do about it.