10 Reasons Your Foundation Looks Cakey—and How to Fix It

You're Using the Wrong Formula For Your Skin Type

IT Cosmetics Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare $40.00 Shop

In addition to thinking about your skin tone when selecting your foundation, it’s also important to consider your skin type. “The underlying skin can impact how foundation appears as it may not layer easily in those with dry or irritated skin,” Garshick explains.

This, of course, brings us full circle to the idea that a quality skincare routine is a must if you want to wear foundation. That said, Garshick says that looking for specific foundation ingredients can also help. “Those with dry skin may benefit from foundations with hydrating ingredients like hyaluronic acid, or liquid formulations,” she says. Similarly, Garshicks says that those with heavily-irritated skin (think: acne, redness, and general textural issues) may benefit from color-correcting foundations, as well as those with more mattified end looks.

“The Wanderlust Powder Foundation ($40) is particularly useful for someone with sensitive skin as it delivers a natural matte finish without drying out the skin since it starts as a liquid and transforms into a powder,” Garshick shares, noting that those with blemishes and dark spots may also benefit. “It helps to absorb excess oil, while also improving the appearance of redness, discoloration, and melasma, which can commonly occur in those with sensitive skin. It is lightweight and contains hyaluronic acid and aloe so it is both hydrating and soothing.”

Meanwhile, she says that those with particularly dry skin can fare well with It Cosmetics's Your Skin But Better Foundation + Skincare. “This foundation incorporates a blend of hyaluronic acid, aloe vera extract, vitamin E, and B5 making it good for all skin types, but especially for those with dry skin,” she explains. “It helps to deliver long-lasting hydration while providing buildable coverage, improving the overall complexion.”