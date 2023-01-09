16 Reasons Your Breasts Are Itchy, According to Physicians

Chances are you’ve had an itch practically everywhere on your body—and you’ve scratched it without giving it much thought. But when it comes to itchy breasts, it feels like a whole different matter. Not only can it feel a teensy bit embarrassing, but it might also raise some concerns. If you’re wondering why your breasts itch, the answer can be plenty of things.

Rest assured though, that in most cases, itchy boobs are perfectly normal. “Itchy skin can affect any part of your body and the skin on the breast is very sensitive in general,” says board-certified dermatologist Julie Russak, MD, FAAD. “A number of conditions, from just dry skin to more serious internal disease manifestations, can be a cause. The skin on the breast is subjected to constant physical irritation due to always being covered by tight clothes, tight underwire bras, and sports bras, and also by itself due to the body's anatomy. There is a lot of skin-on-skin contact leading to the trapping of moisture, maceration of the skin, and itch.”

The list of things that can cause itchy breasts is surprisingly long, ranging from common harmless triggers to more serious underlying health issues that will require a doctor's visit. We asked Russak, along with OB/GYNs Kelly Culwell, MD, MPH, and Hiamine Maass, DO, MPH, and endocrinologist Amber Klimczak, MD, for the scoop behind each of those reasons, so you’ll always know why your breasts itch and what you can do about it.