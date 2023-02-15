Why Do I Sweat in My Sleep? Experts Share 7 Possible Reasons

As anyone who's ever woken up with damp sheets and soggy PJs knows (and let's be real, that's most of us), it's not a pleasant feeling. It causes you to start your day uncomfortable, and it adds extra loads to your laundry pile. So if you've suddenly found yourself sweating in your sleep night after night, it makes sense if you've started to look for answers. The good news is it's usually the body's normal, logical response to certain situations, and it's possible to address many of the causes.

“While understandably annoying, sweating at night is most of the time a normal response of our body to reduce core body temperature if it goes above the so-called thermoneutral zone, basically our body’s comfort zone,” explains Natalie Barnett, PhD, the VP of clinical research for sleep tech company Nanit. “If sweating at night happens occasionally, it should not be a matter of concern, and you can probably address it with simple adjustments to your sleep environment or behaviors.”

While some reasons why you sweat in your sleep are normal responses your body has to its environment, there are times when it can indicate a health concern. We spoke to Barnett as well as double-board-certified psychiatrist and sleep doctor Chester Wu, MD, to discover why you might be sweating in your sleep and when it could be a problem. Keep reading to learn seven top causes and how to address them.