Why Do I Have Lines On My Neck? Dermatologists Explain the Causes and Treatments

While we tend to focus on the fine lines on our faces, the hard truth is that wrinkles can also affect the skin below our chin. More specifically, we're talking about neck wrinkles. Neck wrinkling is a common occurrence as we age, resulting from several internal (like genetics) and external factors (like environmental elements).

However, there are a plethora of ways you can address neck lines. Ahead, we asked two board-certified dermatologists, Jennifer Levine, MD and Marisa Garshick, MD, to break down the causes and treatments of neck lines.

Meet the Expert Jennifer Levine, MD, is a board-certified plastic surgeon in New York City.

Marisa Garshick, MD, is a board-certified dermatologist practicing in New York City and New Jersey.

What Are Neck Lines?

Simply put, they're the lines or wrinkles that appear on your neck and can show up in two slightly different ways. There are horizontal lines, which look like lines or creases, also called necklace lines, according to Levine. Then, there can be more vertical lines; these manifest as what looks like vertical bands, she adds.

What Causes Neck Lines?

"Neck lines can occur due to a combination of intrinsic and environmental factors," Dr. Garshick explains. The former are elements out of your control: genetics and aging, to name a few. The latter are external details that you do have a certain degree of control over. She notes that this includes aspects such as UV exposure and smoking, both of which damage collagen and elastin (proteins responsible for healthy, youthful skin) and contribute to increased wrinkling.

One unique culprit when it comes to neck lines? Frequently looking down at your phone or another screen. "This can cause 'tech neck'—horizontal folds that can be accentuated by this repeated movement," Garshick says. It's part of why Levine says she's seeing patients with neck lines in their 20s.

As far as the vertical banding goes, there's less you can do to prevent that. "As we age, the neck muscle, or platysma, becomes saggy, but the edges of it become more active. This creates the appearance of this vertical banding," Levine explains.

How to Prevent Neck Lines

You can start by being diligent about your below-the-chin skincare routine. "This is an area that's often neglected, so I always have to remind myself and my patients to extend your skincare routine down to the neck," Garshick says. First and foremost, that means applying sunscreen regularly to protect the skin from cumulative UV damage and remembering to moisturize your neck, too, she points out.

Using a retinoid can also be helpful as it can help boost collagen production to improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, she says. One important caveat: The skin on your neck is thinner than on the face and, as such, is more susceptible to damage and potential irritation. So use your retinol on your neck only a few times per week unless you can tolerate it more frequently, Garshick advises. There's also one easy change you can make to prevent that dreaded tech neck: "Holding devices at eye level is helpful to avoid constant bending of the neck," Levine adds.

How to Treat Neck Lines

If you already have neck lines, don't stress, as there are ways to treat them. Incorporating a neck cream into your routine is an easy and effective solution. Garshick suggests looking for a formula with a combination of tried-and-true anti-aging ingredients (like retinoids, peptides, antioxidants, and growth factors), which can address neck lines as well as general texture and tone issues (think: spots, dullness, and crepiness). She likes the No7 Restore & Renew Face & Neck MultiAction Serum ($43), which helps improve the appearance of fine lines, moisturizes, and firms, thanks to a combo of ingredients including peptides, ceramides, and hyaluronic acid. The IT Cosmetics Confidence In a Neck Cream ($54) is another one of her picks. "This neck cream helps to improve the appearance of horizontal neck lines while also firming and smoothing the skin and boosting elasticity," she says.

You can also try an at-home skincare device. Garshick recommends the Solawave 4-in-1 Radiant Renewal Skincare Wand ($169). "This can be a great option for the neck as it combines microcurrent, LED, massage, and therapeutic warmth to help tighten and lift the skin while also being easy to maneuver the different contours of the face and neck," she explains. Her other pick? The NuFace Trinity Facial Toning Device ($350). It delivers a small electrical current to boost collagen production, which may help tighten and improve the look of fine lines and wrinkles, she says.

Then, there are in-office solutions. Levine says injectable neuromodulators (such as Botox) can help with vertical banding. By relaxing the muscle, these injectables minimize the appearance of those bands pulling downward, she explains. Anywhere from 25 to 35 units every three months or so is usually needed. Another injectable option is biostimulatory fillers, such as Radiesse or Sculptra. "These generate a regenerative response, triggering the body to produce more collagen and elastin," she explains. Ultrasound energy treatments are another non-invasive option. Levine likes Ultherapy, which uses ultrasound energy to lift and tighten both the skin and the muscle, though it will take about three months to see the full results post-treatment.

When to See a Professional

The answer is simple: According to Garshick and Levine, if your neck lines (or the general appearance of your neck) are starting to bother you, make an appointment with a dermatologist. "It's easier to treat and maintain an issue before it becomes worse," Levine adds.

The Final Takeaway

There's nothing wrong with having neck lines. They are a normal occurrence due to aging, environmental factors, and repeated neck straining. However, there are ways to prevent and treat them if you choose to. Showing your neck some skincare TLC—applying sunscreen, retinoids, moisturizing, and using targeted devices—can help minimize existing wrinkles or keep them at bay altogether. You can also seek professional help, as dermatologists can recommend treatments like Botox or Ultherapy to address your neck concerns.