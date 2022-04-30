9 White Tank Top Outfits Because Hunter Schafer Has a Point

Of all the most talked about moments from the spring/summer 2022 collections, Prada’s white tank top look on Euphoria’s Hunter Schafer ranks high on the list. Aside from the fact that the actress is a bonafide Gen Z style star, the inclusion of this simple staple felt like a strong reminder of its versatility (and relevance!) on and off the runway. If it's good enough for Hunter and Prada, it's more than fine with us.
On the runway, other noteworthy labels from Loewe to Marine Serre have introduced the white tank as a must-have item for the spring and summer months ahead. And the white tank has once again trickled into the street style and influencer circuit on women including Camille Charriere, Chrissy Rutherford, and Chriselle Lim.
It’s the kind of piece that upon first glance doesn’t feel all that important. But the magic of a plain white tank is that not only does it go with virtually anything, it also does a good job at creating an I just threw this on kind of vibe to your outfit. For example, if you’re wearing a printed midi skirt and strappy heeled sandals, but don’t want the look to feel overly dressy, add a white tank and instantly your ensemble is made effortlessly cool. Need convincing? Continue ahead for nine summer outfits that prove the power of a classic white tank.
Nod to the '90s
Layer your plain white tank with black cargo pants and chunky loafers for an androgynous, '90s-inspired aesthetic. To finish off the look, accessorize with tinted rectangular sunglasses.
White on White
Nothing says summer quite like an all-white look. For a crisp palette, wear your white tank with off-white denim and complete the outfit with woven accessories like a straw bag and rope sandals. If you're not completely ready to commit to a full coastal grandma moment, this is the look for you.
Weekend Errands
Need a stylish look that you can throw on before walking your dog? Style your tank with striped boxer shorts and jean jacket plus a pair of strappy flat sandals from a look that's full of ease and comfort.
With a Suit
Translate your white tank to a professional environment by wearing it with a pastel-hued suit and a pair of leather sneakers. Don't forget your giant carryall bag.
Summer Romance
A white tank is instantly made more interesting when worn with a floral skirt and colorful heels. Bonus points if you add in an anklet.
Bold Accessories
A white tank and blue jeans will always feel right. Take the duo up a notch with bold accessories like a floral motif necklace and printed clogs.
Modern Minimalist
If your style skews minimal, wear your white tank with knit pants and simple accessories, like a black shoulder bag, slide sandals, and cozy ribbed pants.
A Layered Look
Team your tank with a waistcoat vest for a fresh take on warm-weather layering. To finish, slouchy jeans and ’90s-inspired low-heel sandals.
OOO
If you’re heading on a tropical vacation this summer and need a look for evening dinners, consider a net top worn over your white tank. Together, the two pair perfectly with rope sandals and wide-leg jeans.