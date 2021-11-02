We get it—you already know why every wardrobe needs an inventory of essentials. But it's easy to get swept up in the addictiveness of a viral trend and forget that these core classics can be just as exciting when styled in fresh, thoughtful ways. The white tee is the kind of piece that could be integrated into a date night look (tucked into a slip skirt, for example) while also shifting effortlessly into casual weekend mode (tee and jeans classic combo). In other words, it's versatile.

If you tend to default to a handful of tried-and-true white T-shirt outfits, it's worth putting some time into imagining new ways to wear this fashion mainstay. Ahead, discover and shop 14 exciting ideas that'll have you reaching for your trusty tee.

Retro-Inspired

Let your style nod to the '60s and '70s with the addition of pieces that feel nostalgic. Tuck your white tee into a pair of plaid trousers for a pinch of mod and finish off the look with statement accessories like block-heel loafers and a mushroom-bedecked charm bracelet.

Groovy Greens

The tie-dye trend is best conquered by wearing it with solid separates. For example, take a printed slip dress and layer it over a white tee and under a leather moto jacket for a well-balanced look. To finish, slip into colorful heels to tie it back to the dress.

Tonal Touches

Tonal dressing is a fun take on color because it explores different hues within one color category. Brown is a good place to start if you're new to the tonal trend and a white tee can help the outfit from feeling over-the-top.



Cargo Trend

Skip the cargo pants and try the skirt iteration of this utilitarian trend. Add a few unexpected elements to the look, like a pair of chunky loafers and a gold chain anklet. A swipe of bright lipstick would work well, too.



Weekend Casual

Lean into the white T-shirt's casual capabilities and layer it under a comfy jumpsuit for the weekend. Infuse the laidback look with a touch of whimsy like cow-print slides and an asymmetrical bag.



Parisian Influence

If you live for the so-called 'French girl style' then a white tee is a must. Wear it with a pair of white jeans and wear a boxy blazer on top. For footwear, try fisherman sandals.



West Coast Feel

A west coast wardrobe typically involves jeans, earth-toned color palettes, and an overall relaxed vibe. A white tee worn with a denim jumpsuit and woven sandals feels right for capturing that essence.



Modern Minimalist

For a minimalist aesthetic, wear your white tee with a sleek midi skirt and finish off the pairing with tall leather boots and an architectural gold watch.



Headed Downtown

A white tee is a casual staple, sure, but it also translates to a professional environment just as easily. Wear yours with pinstripe trousers and an elegant trench coat. Add in heeled loafers and you're downtown-ready.



Neutrals Only

Mix and match your neutrals for a non-boring way to tackle white, black, and brown. For example, a white tee is made exciting with the simple addition of a leather jacket, khaki pants, and classic sneakers.



Slightly Eccentric

If you have a bold trend piece—like knit pants—and you're not sure how to style it, a wardrobe basic is always a safe bet as it'll lend balance to the boldness.



A Little Ladylike

If your personal style is romance with a capital 'R,' wear your white tee with something free-spirited like a floral skirt, woven handbag, and pink heels.



Subtle Boho

Minimalist meets boho with a white tee and blue jean pairing. Cap off the look with easy-to-wear accessories, like suede boots and a gold-chain necklace.



Well Balanced

A white T-shirt and leather pants pairing can go a lot of different ways; for right now, accessorize with unexpected pieces like wood earrings and funky sandals for a modern twist.

