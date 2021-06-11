25 White Sneakers You Need to Add to Your Collection

In This Article
In all honesty, sneakers are not usually my first choice when it comes to footwear. That being said, I still believe a good pair of white sneakers are definitely a footwear essential. On days when I know I’m going to be on my feet a lot, or when I want to add a bit more ease to an outfit, white sneakers never fail, so it's no wonder they are such a widespread staple.
We've learned a lot recently about prioritizing comfort, and when it comes to white sneakers, it takes almost no effort to integrate that energy into your everyday style, whether you're dressing up or down. The picks below work with anything from a lightweight dress to your favorite sweatpants, and are sure to get you plotting an outfit for them as you shop. Keep scrolling to discover 25 must-have white sneakers to add to your collection.
Vans
As an early 2000s emo kid, I will always have a special place in my heart for Vans. I have owned this exact pair of Classic Slip Ons in so many colors, and now I need these white-on-white checkerboard sneakers ASAP.
The Frankie Shop
The Frankie Shop is a fashion favorite, and these leather platforms are perfect if you aren’t a fan of traditional sneakers but still want to embrace the classic look.
Muji
For just $30, you can’t go wrong with Muji. This classic silhouette is stylish and water repellent, which makes them ideal for everyday wear and is perfect if you don’t want to have to worry about ruining your crisp white sneakers in the rain.
Allbirds
Made from renewable materials, Allbirds's eco-conscious sneakers have been my absolute favorite pair that I can’t stop wearing. They have that classic sneaker shape, but the look is elevated with the merino wool exterior, and they are quite possibly the most comfortable shoes I have ever put on my feet.
Converse
One of the most versatile pairs of sneakers I’ve ever owned has to be the Converse low-tops. They truly go with everything and instantly make your outfit look effortless in the best way. There's also a specific nostalgia I feel when I see low-top Chucks, but maybe that's just me.
Veja
Veja was founded in 2004 with an emphasis on style and social responsibility with environmentally friendly fair-trade methods and brand transparency. The Esplar Low sneakers are so easy to style, and despite their popularity, they still manage to feel unique.
Nike
If you’re on the hunt for a retro sneaker, look no further than the Nike Classic Cortez sneakers. These are technically running shoes (if you’re into that), but just imagine pairing these with a pair of light wash, high-waisted, wide-leg jeans. The '70s really were a great decade for fashion.
Acne Studios
Acne Studios is one of my favorite brands when it comes to elevated minimalist pieces, and these chunky leather sneakers are no exception. Made from soft leather with a thick rubber sole, these are an instant classic.
Everlane
Everlane is well-known for its ethical practices, and we love a sustainable pair of white sneakers. The Court shoe has that perfect in-between silhouette where it’s not too slim or too chunky, which makes it an instant classic that you will keep for years.
Vans
Another classic from Vans is the Canvas Old Skool. A staple in my shoe collection and my go-to for concerts, I can honestly wear these sneakers all day and have never once had a blister.
Veja
Veja’s updated signature Campo sneakers are made from ChromeFree leather, vegan suede, and rubber soles sourced from the Amazon rainforest. The neutral hues of these white sneakers can easily work for day or night, and are proof that sometimes simplicity is key when it comes to sneakers.
Hoka One One x Opening Ceremony
Hoka is the original chunky shoe brand known for remarkable, lightweight comfort, making it ideal for walking. When I heard that Hoka collaborated with Opening Ceremony, I knew it had to be good, and it did definitely not disappoint.
Converse
This offers a more modern take on the classic Converse Chucks. I’m really into the clunky rubber soles on these, and they have an OrthoLite cushioned insole, so you just know they’re comfortable.
Eytys
Eytys’ Odessa leather sneakers are the type of shoes that instantly elevate a look. They’re also available in canvas, but the white leather is so sleek. The unique rubber sole also gives you an extra two inches of height, which I am not mad about.
Prada
These Prada low-tops are giving me Spice Girls vibes, and I’m really into it. The simple design only adds to how cool these white sneakers are, and this pair can easily make a plain outfit really come together.
Vans
If you love the iconic Vans Old Skool silhouette but prefer a platform shoe, these are for you.
Common Projects
These sneakers from Common Projects are definitely more of a luxury option, but the utilitarian design makes them a wardrobe staple you can wear for years. The sleek silhouette creates a clean, streamlined look that would work with any outfit.
Loewe
Loewe created the perfect sneaker but made it fashion. These white sneakers are a dream, combining design elements of track shoes and ballet pumps for the ideal footwear to take you on a busy day around the city.
Veja
My personal favorites from Veja have to be the 3-Lock Logo suede-trimmed leather sneakers. There’s something both fashion-forward and childlike about velcro straps that really does it for me. As always, Veja's white sneakers are made with the environment in mind, which is so important.
Nike
I like to think of the Nike M2K Tekno sneakers as a subtle dad shoe. They’re chunky, but not too chunky, so they don’t feel tied to one trend and you can wear them for years. It’s also important to note that walking in these is what I imagine walking on a cloud would feel like.
Bottega Veneta
When I saw these Bottega Veneta sneakers, I was immediately obsessed. The new Bottega has definitely been having a moment recently, and if you wanted to treat yourself to something that you haven’t seen all over your Instagram feed but will absolutely wear, these would be the move.
Acne Studios
These white sneakers have been on my wishlist since they launched. They’re definitely chunky and have this '90s cool feel to them that I can’t get enough of.