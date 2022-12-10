Welcome to the White Lotus: 7 Outfits Inspired By It's Guests

Welcome back to the White Lotus. Season two has given us a brand new cast of dysfunctional, wealthy guests who are rich enough to stay at the luxe Sicily location, but not smart enough to eat one dinner outside of the resort. This season brings the return of the bougie and bonkers Tanya McQuoid (played by the amazing Jennifer Coolidge), along with a new cast including Aubrey Plaza, Theo James, and Haley Lu Richardson. And while it’s the juicy drama that has us all tuning in every week, we can’t help but become obsessed with the fashion. Whether you think Portia’s style is tacky or stylish, admire Harper’s eurocore chic, or are obsessed with Tanya’s over-the-top looks, we have the admit that the wardrobe this season is standing out in a big way.

As we wait for the season finale to see whose final outfits will end up in a body bag, let’s browse some looks inspired by some of the White Lotus guests. Even if you can’t go on a vacation right now, you can at least look the part.

Harper Spiller

As a longtime fan of Aubrey Plaza, her wardrobe as Harper Spiller, the lawyer in a passionless marriage, is a complete departure from most of her characters. Harper’s style is structured, sharp, and chic—even a little conservative. Who wears so many buttons on vacation? It’s a very sophisticated, preppy style that seems restrained, much like her character. Get Harper’s eurocore look with a structured white button-down dress, some stylish sunglasses, and a bold handbag for a pop of color.

Daphne Sullivan

In sharp contrast to Harper, Daphne Sullivan, the stay-at-home wife of Cameron, is all color. Whether she’s wearing bright and bold prints, sexy bathing suits, or effortlessly cool sets, it’s clear that Daphne is the fashion foil to Harper. However, these bright colors may be hiding something dangerous underneath. Get the look with a bright, dramatic floral dress, a star necklace, and some sweet earrings to pull it all together.

Tanya McQuoid

Speaking of bold and dramatic, Tanya is back for another vacation, and all of her outrageous floral prints and glorious scarves made the trip with her. While dressing exactly as Tanya could run you into some serious debt (our girl loves a designer brand), you can still get into the spirit of her look with a colorful feather-trimmed cardigan, a hot pink dress, and a fun statement handbag. Bonus points if you get a scarf.

Portia

In a sharp contrast to Tanya’s bougie style, there is her personal assistant, Portia, whose personal style can best be described as “side character in a '00s Disney Channel show” (we say this with love). Whether you love her cringecore outfits or love to hate them, her looks truly steal every scene she’s in. Get the look with a cropped polo shirt (vintage preferred), a crochet bucket hat, and slouchy jogger pants for the ultimate comfort.

Lucia

Local hustler Lucia has half of the guests at the White Lotus in a chokehold, and her wardrobe has a chokehold on viewers at home. Each scene with her has us fashion lovers stunned with the ultimate party vacation wear (even though she’s not technically) on vacation. Get the look with sparkly dresses. swimsuits with fun and sexy cutouts, and some chunky jewelry to really seal the deal.

Mia

Yes, we’re still talking about that scene with Mia and Valentina, and going through deep TikTok and Reddit dives to see everyone’s opinion on what it means. However, we were also struck by Mia playing the piano and memorizing the guests in her simple white outfit. If you’re also trying to seduce aloof hotel managers, put on a white strapless dress, some Mary-Janes pumps, and a simple pearl necklace.

Valentina

Last, but certainly not least, we have Valentina, the strict yet complicated hotel manager. Valentina is a style icon in her own right at the Italian branch of the White Lotus. Her crisp suit and blouse combinations always look effortlessly put together, making it the perfect uniform for running a resort for rich tourists and taking care of any business they throw at her.