This Unexpected Color Trend Was All Over the 2023 Oscars Red Carpet

When you think Oscars red carpet gowns, you probably think of rich reds, vibrant jewel tones, and chic, sophisticated black. Michelle Williams in that apricot Vera Wang, Lupita Nyong'o in the powder blue Prada, Jennifer Lawrence in that bombshell red Calvin Klein ... all icons in their own right and sterling examples of the power of color. While there were plenty of glamorously vibrant pieces on the carpet at the 2023 ceremony, one surprising shade dominated some of the biggest A-list looks: white!

While shimmering silver and platinum are a mainstay of the awards circuit, white gowns are a bit of a departure from the norm. There are, of course, the obvious bridal comparisons; a white formal dress tends to conjure visions of wedding gowns and happily ever afters, but the 2023 Oscars red carpet proved that white dresses are perfect for any occasion, regardless of the season or the old school "rules" about when you can wear white.

Nominees like Michelle Yeoh and Michelle Williams gave the hue their esteemed stamp of approval, as did Oscar winner Ariana DeBose and musician Tems. And so did the ceremony itself, given that the carpet wasn't red but a light champagne hue. Are those angels we see before us? Not quite — it's just our favorite celebs!

Michelle Yeoh's Shimmering Stunner

Getty Images

The Everything Everywhere All At Once star and Best Actress nominee looked positively otherworldly in a white Dior haute couture gown with feathery fringe and an ethereal, floating train. A delicate crystal headpiece and drop earrings only added to her angelic appearance.

Halle Berry's Rose Garden Glamour

Getty Images

Berry added another of 2023's biggest red carpet trends, the rose motif, to her look, posing in a Tamara Ralph halter gown with bronze blooms at the neck and hip, ending in a thigh-high slit.



Michelle Williams's Couture Dream

Getty Images

Michelle Williams, nominated for her role in Meet the Fablemans, looked like a fairy queen in a strapless Chanel couture gown with a beaded silver bodice and a near-translucent sheer white capelet dotted with crystals.

Emily Blunt's Sleek Chic

Getty Images

Emily Blunt looked icy and chic in a strapless Valentino gown with a minimalist vibe, save for her gorgeous pink chandelier earrings and clutch.



Tems's Angelic Tulle

Getty Images

Tems wore a gorgeous, off-white Lever couture confection to this year's Oscars. The stunning shade of the lightest gray in combination with its ethereal structure and tulle detailing gives the effect of a heavenly cloud on a stormy day.

Sofia Carson's Princess Power

Getty Images

Carson, who performed at the ceremony, looked like a fairytale princess in a custom Giambattista Valli Couture gown with a full skirt and romantic off-the-shoulder bodice.

Ariana DeBose's Crystal Visions

Getty Images

Ariana DeBose wore a geometric Lever couture white gown. Complete with a thigh-high slit and silver pattern work, this dress is as dramatic as it is elegant.