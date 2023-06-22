7 Causes of White Bumps on Your Skin and What to Do About Them

01 of 07

Milia

King explains, "Milia are tiny cysts under the skin, and they appear as tiny smooth white bumps." While they tend to be on the eyes or forehead, she says they can occur anywhere on your face, neck, or chest. Milia can form naturally or be the product of comedogenic products.

De Rosa tells us that they "tend to go away on their own or with gentle exfoliation or a topical retinoid," but that "if this doesn't work, the milia can be unroofed with a scalpel blade or needle and then expressed by a professional." King notes that "topical retinoids and hydroxy acids may also help to prevent and speed the resolution of milia."