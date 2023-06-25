What to Wear to Work in the Summer: 8 AC-Proof, Warm-Weather Looks to Try

Deciding what to wear to work during the summer is a complicated science. Practically speaking, it’s essential to create outfit formulas that keep you from melting during your commute—while also protecting you from the piercing office AC. Style-wise, ideal summer work outfits look professional and put-together, pay a slight nod to the season's celebratory air, and can go from the office to your post-work plans with ease. This can be a tall order when summer often makes us crave an effortless, uncomplicated morning routine, but the good news is it's easier than you think once you have a few key formulas on hand. Ahead, see eight ideas for what to wear to work in the summer, so putting together your warm-weather outfits can be a breeze.

Sheer Genius

Sheer paneling will keep you both covered and cool for sweltering summer workdays—and the textural variety provides a floaty element of interest for the eye. Barely there, sheer looks are currently all over red carpets and runways, and this is an office-appropriate take on the trend. There are several ways to go about workplace translucence—we love the idea of layering a sheer blouse over a tank top, tucking it into a silk midi skirt, and topping off the look with slingback block heels.

White Hot

A crisp white button-down and trousers is the archetypal workplace power outfit. Hit refresh for summer by embracing white shades all over, shifting towards breathable, lightweight fabric (cotton and linen are warm-weather star players), and punching things up with bright, water-toned accessories.

Turn Up the Volume

Play with length and unexpected variations in volume by pairing a structured mini skirt or tailored shorts with a fitted tank top, an oversized blazer, and statement accessories. One major perk of an outfit formula like this is that the layering allows you to adjust your outfit throughout the day to fit commuting, an air-conditioned office, or post-work drinks.

Silky Sophistication

A silky slip dress is a timeless summertime essential. Make it work for work by wearing it underneath a sheer bomber jacket, then accessorize with simple slingbacks and a lariat necklace. This is an ideal outfit for days when you don’t have time to change before a post-work dinner date.

Hit the Books

Introduce an academia-inspired ensemble into any professional setting by pairing a pleated skirt with a lightweight button-down, loafers, and sophisticated accessories. Tie a cardigan around your shoulders, and slip it on whenever you need to fend off the chilling AC.

All on Board

A timeless, nautical-inspired button down shift dress is a simple solution for looking put together while staying cool—and getting ready in under two minutes. (This one reminds us of Aubrey Plaza's wardrobe on The White Lotus, which just makes it even better.) Pair the dress with a pearl bracelet and warm gold hoop earrings, and watch as your summer work dressing woes sail into the past.

Flower Power

Florals are a quintessential summertime print, and they flourish in the office when they appear on structured, tailored pieces. A printed blouse plucked from the garden, trousers, fresh-off-the-vine lime green shoes, and a gilded floral choker create a perfect meeting of performance and petals.

Pleats, Please

We’re granted three months of the year during which we can dress with total ease—and nothing feels better than throwing on a dress, pulling your hair back, and heading out the door. Translate this sense of effortless elegance into work outfits with a pleated dress, a stylized claw clip, and just-dressy-enough nude sandals. This outfit feels breezy and looks put-together—enough said.