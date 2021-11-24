Whether you’re flying home for some R&R or staying in the city for friendsgiving, Thanksgiving day is the perfect excuse to show off your fall fashion favorites. That means oversized sweaters, comfy pants, printed knits, structured sweatpants, and closed toed shoes are finally going to have their moment.

Maybe you fancy a statement outfit that’s elevated with a heel and matching jewelry. Or you feel like dressing down in sweatpants and a cute tee. Below, you’ll find some of our favorite Instagram babes proving that Thanksgiving is a time where style is very much alive and well. From full-on glam gowns to the sweatsuits that bring athleisure to a whole new level—find your Thanksgiving dinner outfit in one of the 27 options below. Full warning, though: It’ll be hard to choose just one.

Bike shorts and a blazer are the perfect transitional pieces for fall. Elevate these go-to staples this Thanksgiving with gold jewelry and accents of color.



Shop The Look Carbon38

Lattelier

H&M

Keep cozy in a long sleeve knit and fringe midi skirt this holiday.



Shop The Look Wilfred

Jonathan Simkhai

Browns, greens, and neutrals scream Thanksgiving.

Shop The Look Topshop

Miista

Banana Republic

PSA: You don’t have to stay in your regular sweatsuit combo just because you’re at home.

Shop The Look Cotton On

Stine Goya

You really can't get more show-stopping than a vibrant suit.



Shop The Look Showpo

Showpo

Make the holiday season a time to experiment with shapes and textures.

We love an outfit that utilizes both high fashion and closet finds. The best part: You can pair this with a new coat or your old winter trench.

Prints on prints is the move here, proving that more is sometimes better.



This outfit screams chic lounging, while still allowing room for seconds at the table.

Athleisure on the bottom and structure on the top will be a bold move for Thanksgiving this year.



A long maxi dress is a great answer to easy and on-the-go Thanksgiving. It's especially great if you are bouncing from house to house.



Yes, Easter gets all the credit for a pastel palette, but this year you change things up and sport soft, light-colored separates for Thanksgiving.



Shop The Look Olivia Rubin

Olivia Rubin

Let's face it, we haven't been able to holiday with friends and family for a while. Now's your chance to let loose and embrace all the holiday festivities—starting with your outfit.



PSA: Jeans and a top don't have to be boring.

If you're feeling extra bold, try a neutral, printed cutout dress.



Shop The Look White Fox

With Jéan

An effortlessly chic and comfy look, all at the same time.



Go cozy on the bottom and let your outerwear do the talking.



Shop The Look Gap

Madewell

This polished skirt look reminds us of Rachel Greene (pun intended). And that's a style icon we always strive for.



If you're going to a warmer climate this year, why not play into the florals of the sunshine you'll be experiencing?



There's no denying that colder temperatures are synonomus with Thanksgiving, but that doesn't mean you have to sacrifice style. The key is to layer and invest in a good boot for a great polished look that keeps you warm.



Sometimes a a really good plaid coat is all you need to make a statement.



A jumpsuit is the easiest one-and-done outfit. Pair it with a blazer and mini bag.



Shop The Look Vacancy

DL1961

Jacquemus

Mixing and matching prints is always encouraged.

Teeter the look between trendy, comfortable, and I'm-going-out-after-this.

Shop The Look Nasty Gal

Garage

Elevate your denim look with bright outerwear.

Shop The Look Urban Outfitters

Eloquii

Go full neutral this holiday with a cute dolly dress and jacket. All you have to do is stay in the same color family.



A cable knit turtleneck is all you need for a cozy Thanksgiving in.



Shop The Look Cotton On

Cotton On