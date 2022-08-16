9 Formal Looks for Your Next Fancy Wedding

Being a guest at a wedding is almost more fun than actually being in the wedding party. You get to take in all the decor, dance the night away, and eat until your heart's content. Your only true responsibility is to choose the right outfit that fits the wedding's dress code. So what exactly do you wear to a formal wedding?

Well, let's break It down. A formal wedding doesn't necessarily mean black tie so you have more options to choose from. Formal usually means that the event will take place in the evening, and you can wear anything from a fancy cocktail dress to a sequin gown and everything in between. Depending on the season, any color is acceptable, as long as you don't choose a look that will upstage the bride (that's a huge no no).



Searching for the perfect look for an upcoming wedding? Look no further. Keep scrolling for nine looks to wear to any formal wedding.

LBD

If you're looking for a classy and elegant option, you can't go wrong with an LBD. A little black dress is understated, chic, and can be dressed up or down with the right accessories. Add fun, glitzy jewelry to elevate your outfit and finish with champagne heels and an iridescent foil clutch.

Jade Kaftan

A kaftan is not only a gorgeous and luxurious choice, but it's also extremely comfortable. This timeless piece is made from Brussels fabric and tailored to perfection. Pair with silver accessories and opt for an updo for a breezy, sophisticated look.

Red Hot Tulle

Step outside your comfort zone with plush layers of red tulle in Hill House Home's signature nap dress. The dress is completely sheer and unlined so its perfect to style over a silky slip or bodysuit. Pair it with coordinating tulle heels and fun heart earrings to complete the romantic aesthetic.

Barbiecore Moment

Take Barbiecore a step further with formal wear. This metallic fuchsia gown by Black Halo is absolutely mesmerizing with its intricate detailing. A square neckline with statement ruffles pairs perfectly with a thigh-high side slit. Keep your accessories minimal with strappy heels and rhinestone clutch for your phone and lip touch ups.

Silk Jumpsuit

Turn heads at your next formal wedding in this one-shoulder jumpsuit by Farm Rio. Jumpsuits are great for any season, and you can easily style this one with simple heels and a cashmere shawl during the fall or winter.

Dusty Blue Maxi

Feeling blue? This dusty blue maxi dress is for you. Feel like your most glamorous self in this simple and sleek floor-length gown with a striking high neckline. Keep the look monochromatic with fun feather heels and a mini crystal trunk.

Metallic Gown

A floor-length black gown is a great investment piece. It's always nice to have a black dress in your closet for whenever a formal event comes up. Butterfly sleeves are extremely flattering and the deep v neckline allows for a fun necklace. Style this one with jeweled pointy mules and silver jewelry.

Statement Skirt

This skirt speaks for itself. If you're looking for the ultimate statement piece, look no further. Silver sequins glide down the Amara Skirt alongside a feather trim slit, making this the most fabulous skirt we've ever seen. Styling this look is easy, as you don't want to overwhelm the skirt. Pair it with a simple one-shoulder bodysuit and feather heels to tie everything together.

Mini Shift Dress

This mini sequin shift dress is perfect for the gal who will be on the dance floor all night. Style it with black accessories so these beautiful burgundy sequins are the true stars of the show.