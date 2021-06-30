Thanks to 2020's many delays in the event department, you likely have at least one or two weddings on your fall calendar. If you have a lot of engaged friends and family, you might even be set to witness "I dos" just about every weekend throughout the remainder of 2021. In either case, wedding guest attire is undoubtedly on your radar, with fall-specific styles circulating the shopping section of your brain.
When deciding what to wear to a fall wedding, you should always start with a confidence-boosting silhouette that suits the requested dress code. From there, color is key for nailing the seasonal vibe. There's no hard rule that says pretty pastels are exclusive to spring and brights to summer (and if there were, we'd say to forget about it). But rich jewel tones and earthy shades feel decidedly fall, as do deeper floral prints, lace and satin fabrics, and a year-round MVP, the black dress.
If you're partial to eye-catching design, puff sleeves or an exaggerated A-line silhouette will earn you serious style points. For pared-back tastes, never underestimate the impact of a slip dress or streamlined halter gown. When cooler weather is a more significant factor, like at an outdoor venue, cover up while looking chic in long sleeves, a jumpsuit, or tailored separates. With the right accessories, you can easily take a warm-weather design into fall, too—in place of delicate sandals and woven bags, try a sleek black stiletto, embellished clutch, or feather-adorned pumps. Okay, let's get shopping: ahead, find 20 dresses, suits, and jumpsuits to wear to a fall wedding.
Few colors epitomize fall quite like those in the terracotta family. This one-shoulder maxi—made-to-order in sizes XS to 3X—is an elegant option for an evening ceremony.
Make a fall statement in fuchsia. With black heels and a mini bag, this tiered style exudes a classic yet modern confidence.
A metallic-flecked gown feels like a festive choice to wear to a fall wedding, especially in a vibrant shade of teal.
This tiered lace dress from Lulus comes with a cult following. Each season, new color options sell out—jump on this quick for an affordable take on ultra-romantic design.
We can picture this forest green jumpsuit stealing the show at an outdoor fall wedding amid the trees, though not too much, of course. Keep the structured bow detail as your focal point by opting for simple shoes and jewelry.
This romantic floral-print gown, featuring long sleeves and a sweeping maxi skirt, works beautifully for a fall wedding. Opt for a deeper-toned pair of shoes to steer it in an autumnal direction.
Wedding guest attire doesn't have to mean a dress. Instead, go the tailored route in a dazzling blue suit with leg-elongating heels and sculptural earrings for a modern finish.
Looking to channel the fire emoji IRL? You can't fail in this long-sleeve ruched dress. Pair yours with platforms for an ultra-glam moment, or go more low-key in a pair of kitten heels.
Dark patterns make for striking fall wedding guest attire. Choose your level of boldness in this made-in-Ghana motif by opting for neutral, metallic, or monochromatic accessories.
This orange cotton dress is romantic and sweet for a daytime fall wedding, featuring delicate eyelets and flutter sleeves.
A knotted one-shoulder detail heightens the effect of a black satin gown. We love this one for a black-tie fall wedding with minimalist heels and petite earrings.
The elasticized waist on this jumpsuit makes it as comfortable as it is impactful—pair yours with strappy sandals or a pointed-toe pump in pale pink, white, or tonal teal.
It doesn't get more on point for fall wedding guest attire than a cinnamon-colored slip dress. Lean into the luster by styling yours with gleaming gold accessories, from heels to jewels.
Into oversize attire? Why not amp up the volume in this triple-tier mini dress for a fall wedding—it's guaranteed fodder for Instagram and unquestionably worthy of a grid post.
Neon yellow for a wedding is undoubtedly bold, but the tailored design of this lively mini ensures sophistication.
Boudoir-inspired detailing helps this liquid slip stand out among others. For a fall wedding, we love it layered under a tuxedo jacket with glittering earrings.
A long-sleeve silk midi feels quintessential on a brisk autumn night. This under-$20 style is a beautifully demure option for more traditional tastes.
A classic black tuxedo is undeniably chic—go the daring route by wearing this one sans top underneath, or pair it with a camisole for seamless layering.
No wedding guest dress is more versatile than a slip. This glistening blue style pairs beautifully with accessories of all kinds, from tonal navy to black, cream to skin-toned, and grey to metallic.
This dimensional dress is the very picture of occasion attire to wear to a fall wedding. Wear it loose to flow with every dance move, or cinch it with a belt to highlight your waist.