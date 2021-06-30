Thanks to 2020's many delays in the event department, you likely have at least one or two weddings on your fall calendar. If you have a lot of engaged friends and family, you might even be set to witness "I dos" just about every weekend throughout the remainder of 2021. In either case, wedding guest attire is undoubtedly on your radar, with fall-specific styles circulating the shopping section of your brain.

When deciding what to wear to a fall wedding, you should always start with a confidence-boosting silhouette that suits the requested dress code. From there, color is key for nailing the seasonal vibe. There's no hard rule that says pretty pastels are exclusive to spring and brights to summer (and if there were, we'd say to forget about it). But rich jewel tones and earthy shades feel decidedly fall, as do deeper floral prints, lace and satin fabrics, and a year-round MVP, the black dress.

If you're partial to eye-catching design, puff sleeves or an exaggerated A-line silhouette will earn you serious style points. For pared-back tastes, never underestimate the impact of a slip dress or streamlined halter gown. When cooler weather is a more significant factor, like at an outdoor venue, cover up while looking chic in long sleeves, a jumpsuit, or tailored separates. With the right accessories, you can easily take a warm-weather design into fall, too—in place of delicate sandals and woven bags, try a sleek black stiletto, embellished clutch, or feather-adorned pumps. Okay, let's get shopping: ahead, find 20 dresses, suits, and jumpsuits to wear to a fall wedding.

Diarrablu Sustainable Diago Dress $225 Shop

Few colors epitomize fall quite like those in the terracotta family. This one-shoulder maxi—made-to-order in sizes XS to 3X—is an elegant option for an evening ceremony.

Universal Thread Sleeveless Dress $35 Shop

Make a fall statement in fuchsia. With black heels and a mini bag, this tiered style exudes a classic yet modern confidence.

Free People Waterlily Maxi Dress $298 Shop

A metallic-flecked gown feels like a festive choice to wear to a fall wedding, especially in a vibrant shade of teal.

Lulus Molinetto Burgundy Lace Ruffled Tiered Sleeveless Maxi Dress $88 Shop

This tiered lace dress from Lulus comes with a cult following. Each season, new color options sell out—jump on this quick for an affordable take on ultra-romantic design.

Fame and Partners Cici Jumpsuit $325 Shop

We can picture this forest green jumpsuit stealing the show at an outdoor fall wedding amid the trees, though not too much, of course. Keep the structured bow detail as your focal point by opting for simple shoes and jewelry.

Alamour The Label Melia Dress $350 Shop

This romantic floral-print gown, featuring long sleeves and a sweeping maxi skirt, works beautifully for a fall wedding. Opt for a deeper-toned pair of shoes to steer it in an autumnal direction.

Suit Shop Brilliant Blue Suit $194 Shop

Wedding guest attire doesn't have to mean a dress. Instead, go the tailored route in a dazzling blue suit with leg-elongating heels and sculptural earrings for a modern finish.

Reformation Gatsby Dress $488 Shop

Looking to channel the fire emoji IRL? You can't fail in this long-sleeve ruched dress. Pair yours with platforms for an ultra-glam moment, or go more low-key in a pair of kitten heels.

Sika Luna Flutter Printed Cotton Maxi Dress $328 Shop

Dark patterns make for striking fall wedding guest attire. Choose your level of boldness in this made-in-Ghana motif by opting for neutral, metallic, or monochromatic accessories.

A New Day Flutter Sleeveless Dress $30 Shop

This orange cotton dress is romantic and sweet for a daytime fall wedding, featuring delicate eyelets and flutter sleeves.

Lionne Moremi Maxi $172 Shop

A knotted one-shoulder detail heightens the effect of a black satin gown. We love this one for a black-tie fall wedding with minimalist heels and petite earrings.

Tanya Taylor Jenni Jumpsuit $475 $285 Shop

The elasticized waist on this jumpsuit makes it as comfortable as it is impactful—pair yours with strappy sandals or a pointed-toe pump in pale pink, white, or tonal teal.

Anthropologie Cali Dress $168 Shop

It doesn't get more on point for fall wedding guest attire than a cinnamon-colored slip dress. Lean into the luster by styling yours with gleaming gold accessories, from heels to jewels.

William Okpo Choir Dress $375 Shop

Into oversize attire? Why not amp up the volume in this triple-tier mini dress for a fall wedding—it's guaranteed fodder for Instagram and unquestionably worthy of a grid post.

Zara Blazer Dress Limited Edition $129 Shop

Neon yellow for a wedding is undoubtedly bold, but the tailored design of this lively mini ensures sophistication.

Preston Knight Laced Slip Dress $335 Shop

Boudoir-inspired detailing helps this liquid slip stand out among others. For a fall wedding, we love it layered under a tuxedo jacket with glittering earrings.

Shein Satin Jacquard Self Tie V-Neck Dress $19 Shop

A long-sleeve silk midi feels quintessential on a brisk autumn night. This under-$20 style is a beautifully demure option for more traditional tastes.

Henning Crosby Blazer $595 Shop

Henning Crosby Pants $349 Shop

A classic black tuxedo is undeniably chic—go the daring route by wearing this one sans top underneath, or pair it with a camisole for seamless layering.

Universal Standard Kara Luxe Satin Slip Dress $118 Shop

No wedding guest dress is more versatile than a slip. This glistening blue style pairs beautifully with accessories of all kinds, from tonal navy to black, cream to skin-toned, and grey to metallic.

Mara Hoffman Aranza Dress $350 $285 Shop

This dimensional dress is the very picture of occasion attire to wear to a fall wedding. Wear it loose to flow with every dance move, or cinch it with a belt to highlight your waist.