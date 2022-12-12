What to Wear on New Year's Eve to Really Stand Out

With the holiday season approaching, it’s possible that you’ve already had at least one “I hate absolutely everything in my closet” meltdown. It’s OK, babe—we’ve all been there. Finding the right pieces for your holiday party wardrobe can be challenging at times, especially when it seems like all your favorite retailers just dipped their go-to silhouettes in sequins and called it a day. If you’re wondering what to wear on New Year’s Eve, call me your Glitzy Fairy Godmother, because I’ve rounded up the best of the best below.

A sparkly dress might feel overdone, but I promise that there are a ton of ways to shake things up. Perhaps a chain mail–esque mini made of paillettes? How about some hot-pink tinsel? Jeans with crystal-embellished cutouts? And if you absolutely must rock a shiny dress, allow me to introduce you to this season’s top sparkle trend: paillettes. These flat, shiny discs are just as reflective as your usual sequins but with a far more elevated feel.

To be clear, sparkle isn’t your only option this season, but I’m a proponent of leaning in. If you feel better in an LBD, might I suggest some glittering platforms for a little pop? What about topping things off with some metallic boots or a feathered handbag?

All the aforementioned and more lie ahead from brands like Staud, Skims, Simon Miller, and more. Add to cart or simply gather up some inspo; just be sure your closet’s ready come holiday-party season.

Clothes

& Other Stories Strappy Mirror Mini Dress $275.00 Shop

Don’t want to be another girl in a silver sparkly dress but secretly want to be exactly that? Opt for an edgy layering moment featuring shiny discs linked together for full-on disco ball vibes. Style over a simple slip, a top and pants, or even a white T-shirt dress. We love a look with options!

Never Fully Dressed Pink Sparkle Dress $130.00 Shop

I’m all about a good two-piece moment, so catch me rocking this mini and the matching cardi come December 31. This hot-pink tinsel fabric has the perfect amount of texture and glitz.

Bebe Split Hem Strapless Vegan Leather Jumpsuit $159.00 Shop

When sparkles feel too on the nose, sub in leather for a fierce-but-festive feel. This all-in-one vegan leather jumpsuit takes the guesswork out of getting ready—throw on some sparkly shoes or grab a glitzy bag and go.

Eloquii Mixed Sequin Halter Dress $150.00 Shop

Yes, the silver sequins on this dress are on-trend, but there’s so much more to it! Not only is the high slit giving red carpet, but the halter neckline ties in a big bow at the nape of the neck. Be still, my heart!

Skims Soft Lounge Shimmer Long Slip Dress $78.00 Shop

Staying in or going to something more low-key? If you still want to make a statement, cozy up in something body-hugging with a bit of sheen, à la the new Skims Soft Lounge Shimmer range. It has the same soft, stretchy feel, but the bonus sparkle will have you ready to ring in 2023.

Good American Good Icon Diamond Cutout Jeans $170.00 Shop

Sometimes, dressing up just isn’t the vibe. I don’t blame you for wanting to wear jeans! Might I suggest a pair from Good American’s new Diamond Life collection? Crystal-embellished thigh slits feel like the ideal way to separate yourself from the crowd.

Maeve Fringed Sequined Wide-Leg Pants $180.00 Shop

Who said dresses have more fun? These hot-pink beaded, fringed pants beg to differ! The wide-leg fit is so on trend, and I can think of about a million ways to style them from pairing them with a simple white tank to an oversize blazer to a black feathered tube top and more.

Staud Irie Dress $395.00 Shop

If your friend group considers you their unofficial Fashion Girl, make sure you live up to your title. Staud’s holiday collection is brimming with sparkly numbers, but the standout is this minimalist-with-a-twist white mini featuring a sequin bandeau and an extra-long bow detail at the back.

BCBG Max Azria Leandro Sequin Mini Dress $298.00 Shop

If you’re a “sparkly NYE dress or bust” kind of person, I respect your commitment to the bit. This year, let’s amp it up just a bit by swapping traditional sequins for chunky paillettes.

Milly Kimi Paillette Dress $795.00 Shop

This is my formal request for someone to buy this dress simply so I can stare at it all night. Paillettes look best in pink, apparently, and this high-halter neckline just oozes class.

Maeve Side-Slit Sequin Skirt $158.00 Shop

I know I’m really pushing the paillettes, but this skirt is proof they look good in any color—or multiple colors at once! If an itty-bitty mini scares you, this midi silhouette should feel a bit more approachable. Plus, a longer length equals all the more glitz.

Shoes

Nina Vetty Heels $129.00 Shop

Dear reader, would you believe me if I said I own these heels in three different colors? By far the comfiest glitzy sandals in my closet, I can’t recommend these enough for a long night of dancing.

Billini Edelin Boot $110.00 Shop

Pro tip: If everyone around you is dressing in black, gold, and silver, don’t shy away from a pop of color. Metallic pink knee-high boots guarantee all eyes on you when the clock strikes 12.

Kate Spade Soiree Slingback Pumps $298.00 Shop

It simply doesn’t get more festive than these champagne cork heels. If the glitter feels overwhelming, don’t fret—they come in black too.

Katy Perry Collections The Uplift Ankle Strap $119.00 Shop

This one’s for my golden girls—these head-turning platforms feature supportive ankle straps and block heels, plus a textured finish that looks like gold leaf.

Nomasei Strass $570.00 Shop

Ultra-glitzy shoes that you can party all night in. Don’t let the open toes or the sandal silhouette scare you—these look just as good worn with a pair of tights.

Birdies The Swan $165.00 Shop

Parties and celebrations don’t always call for heels. Glitzy flats like these beauties from Birdies will keep you comfortable long past midnight.

Larroudé Dolly Crystal Sandal $330.00 Shop

The Dolly Sandals come in a few different rhinestone colorways, but ruby-red slippers are arguably the perfect shoes to step into a whole new year. We’re not in 2022 anymore, Toto!

Charles & Keith Zania Gem-Embellished Sculptural Heel Boots in Grey $125.00 Shop

If you’re playing it safe with an LBD, stand out by standing on architectural heels. Sparkly sock boots with some added interest are always a yes.

Bags

Steve Madden Bemiliaa Bag $99.00 Shop

New Year’s Eve always feels like the right time to whip out the metal mesh accessories, and I’ve been saving this little lilac bag for a special occasion. I love the pinkish-almost-lavender hue as an offset to NYE’s moody color palette.

Simon Miller Sasi Sequin Shoulder Bag $445.00 Shop

The second I saw this Simon Miller bag, I knew it had to be mine. Need I repeat myself regarding paillettes? Consider this one a holiday dressing essential.

Warp Hexella Baguette $325.00 Shop

Stunning, structured, and architectural, there’s nothing I don’t love about this little gold brick of a bag. Bonus points for the gold hardware detailing at the strap to tie in the metallic hue.

Ted Baker Gliters Crystal Mini Cross Body Bag $195.00 Shop

If something small and sparkly you can dress up or down is on your wish list, look no further than this dreamy little purse from Ted Baker, available in four colors.

PrettyLittleThing Gold Metallic Oversized Bow Clutch $48.00 Shop

’Tis the season to remind your friends that you’re the biggest gift in their lives! Showing up to New Year’s Eve gift-wrapped is the perfect way to do it, and this bag is your most glamorous option.

Guess Virtual Mini Zip-Top Bucket Bag $142.00 Shop

Getting this much bling for under $150 is almost unheard of. Style this edgy-but-glitzy Y2K style with a big pants–little top combo and chunky boots.

Retrofête Avery Sequin Feather Bag $275.00 Shop

Fair warning—Retrofête’s new handbags are only for the bold. Case in point: This ethereal embellished purse features hand-beaded pearl straps, sequins, and feathers and is available in three colors.

Pipatchara Mini Amu $595.00 Shop

I know this one’s a splurge, but it would be a crime for me to not let you know that this bedazzled beauty exists. The crystals on this leather and suede bag sparkle from a mile away, but it’s the hand-knotted details at the front that really make it a standout.

