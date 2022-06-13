You’ve done it! Whether you’re finishing high school, college, or graduate school, graduation is an important and one-of-a-kind event. It's a moment to look back on all you have accomplished and the time and effort you dedicated to your achievement. It's time to celebrate as you enter a new chapter and think about all the exciting things that may be next.

Not only does graduation have a huge emotional significance, but there’s also the issue of what to wear. I’m getting ready to graduate college, and all my friends and I are scrambling trying to plan our looks. With so many online and in-store retailers, there are (probably literally) a million options. So when graduation meets the style question, what do you answer?

Like those dreaded homework questions where every number has five sub-parts, the graduation outfit has lots of components to think about. The first thing to do is let go of the idea of perfection. When you find a piece or outfit that speaks to you, don’t wait around for the next best thing—there are so many options out there that you can easily end up in a vicious cycle. Instead, lean in and let yourself be excited about something you love. Let the spirit of the occasion reflect itself in what you wear: pride, joy, celebration, and overcoming.

There are some practical tips, too. Whatever you wear has to work well with your graduation gown. Some silhouettes may leave weird protruding shapes that you'd rather avoid, and when it comes to shoes, you'll want to be able to walk comfortably without falling while getting your diploma and possibly doing a lot of walking and standing. It’s best to wear something comfortable that fits your personal style in a way that feels classy and timeless.

Taking all these different components into account, I assembled 13 outfits that will give you some ideas of what to wear for graduation. Whether you take inspiration from a full look or specific pieces, I hope these ideas help you get ready for the big day. Oh, and by the way, congratulations!

Easygoing Blues

This dreamy ruffle dress features beautiful details that will help you stand out on graduation day. It’s a calm blue hue with shimmering metallic hints and an easygoing shape that makes it a stylish, comfortable choice to wear for a day that's jam-packed with events. Pair it with nude heels and a clutch for a complete look.

Polo-Inspired

While it’s common to see formal outfits and dresses for graduation, you can also maintain elegance with an air of sportiness. A Gucci polo dress paired with red flats and a statement crossbody is a great combination for achieving this effortless and sporty look.

Simple Elegance

If you don’t want to wear a dress and tend to like minimalist styles, consider a clean-cut silk jumpsuit with beautiful accessories. The comfort and simplicity of this Silk Maison jumpsuit balances well with the minimalist gold cuff and flower-embellished stilettos.

Sharp Lines

This dress takes a classic silhouette and mixes it up with two new details: a cutout and a sparkly waist chain for added glam. For a sharp and sleek graduation outfit, pair it with pointed heels and an accessorized low ponytail.

The Romantic

If you like romantic details, this effortless midi dress is just what you need to wear to graduation. Its adjustable straps make it easy to fit to your body, while the bow detail accentuates your waist. To bring some color into this look, try eye-catching bangles and colorful shoes.

Boss Moves

Why not graduate wearing a power suit? Instead of opting for classic black, look to mix lighter colors that’ll keep you cooler in the sun. A two-tone suit plus colorful heels will give the timeless look a warm-weather twist.

Free Spirit

If you don’t like to dress overly formal for events, then try mixing different styles for a look that fits your aesthetic. This J. Crew dress comes in a timeless color and silhouette that pairs nicely with tan leather. Western-inspired heels and a bucket bag are great accessories to bring this look together.

Simply Silk

Slip into silk for your big day and everything will look effortless. This relaxed-cut dress gives an ease of movement while being lightweight and luminescent in every picture you take. Luxurious shoes and a pearl accessory make this an outfit to remember.

Parisian Flair

If you want your graduation outfit to be one that everyone remembers, go for chic and easygoing pieces. Really looking to go all out? It doesn't get much better than Chanel when it comes to a reliable source for all things Parisian. Pair the timeless red dress with hoops and comfortable-but-glam flats to complete the look.

Graduation Goddess

This beautiful dress features all the details you need for an unforgettable moment. We love the panel that accentuates the waist. To complete the outfit while keeping the energy, find the right shoes and accessories. A gold necklace that drapes down and gold, gladiator-inspired heels will do just that.

Shop The Look Vol

ByChari

M.Gemi

Low-Key Linen

If you love the feeling and simplicity of a jumpsuit, look no further than this linen version, which features a tie-knot front to add a playful flair. The neutral color makes this easy to pair with accessories, plus its pockets make it a lot easier to go hands-free.

Exquisite Grace

This structured dress beautifully contours your body for a look with the most elegance. Its pleated skirt also allows you to move with ease and a sense of grace. Since it comes with a belt, that makes accessorizing much easier. Instead of worrying about details to accentuate the waist, think about statement earrings and shoes to bring the look to life.

All-White Affair

Thinking about wearing all white for graduation day? It’s a popular choice, so it’s extra important to figure out how to make the look your own. With its asymmetrical cut and ruffle detail, this dress is sure to stand out. Plus, if you’re likely going to be sitting outside in the sun for hours, this is an ideal choice for staying cool.

