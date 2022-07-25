10 Things You Can Use (or Do) When You Don't Have Dry Shampoo

Picture this: You’ve just finished a sweaty home workout but don’t have time to refresh your hair in the shower. You open your cabinet to reach for your favorite dry shampoo only to find that it’s returning empty spritzes.

Without any product, what’s a person to do? Fall back on a tried-and-true dry shampoo alternative, of course. As you likely know, dry shampoo hasn’t been around forever. Greasy hair, on the other hand, has. As such, people all over the world have experimented with common pantry items, beauty products, and styling techniques to make oily roots look noticeably less shiny.

So, if you ever find yourself without your beloved dry shampoo, don’t panic. We reached out to the experts—including board-certified dermatologist Dendy Engelman, MD, and hairstylists Kelly Harrison, Adam Campbell, and Marcia Lee—for their picks for dry shampoo alternatives. Keep reading for what they had to say.