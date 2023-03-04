9 Ways to Address Stinky Feet, Directly From Dermatologists

Foot odor can happen to the best of us, no matter how how excellent our grooming habits are. It's common enough that, according to board-certified dermatologist Anna Guanche, MD, it even has a technical name: bromodosis.

"The leading cause of stinky feet is trapped sweat," board-certified dermatologist Aanand Geria, MD, explains. "Feet have thousands of sweat glands, causing them to produce sweat every day. When the sweat gets trapped in your socks or shoes, it can cause a bad odor." Additionally, he tells us that "women and teenagers are more susceptible to sweaty feet due to hormonal changes," as are people with hyperhidrosis, a condition that causes excessive sweating.

While stinky feet are sometimes unavoidable, they can be addressed. Read on to learn how to get rid of stinky feet once and for all.