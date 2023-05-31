What Is Vegan Leather, Anyway?

Does it feel like your social feeds have been inundated with leather looks? What started out as leather bomber jackets and trenches in the fall has evolved into leather bustiers and mini skirts for summer. Considering many of these garments are sold by fast fashion brands, you may have noticed that they’re not made with genuine leather. Instead, vegan leather is to thank.

Known for being more affordable, not to mention more animal-friendly, vegan leather has been rising in the ranks among fashion girlies everywhere. But the question is: What is vegan leather? And will it hold up? Keep reading to learn more.

Meet the Expert Renata Begic is the director or design and innovation at cruelty-free clothing brand Noize.

What Is Vegan Leather?

Vegan leather, faux leather, and eco-friendly leather are used interchangeably to describe imitation leather (i.e.: fabric that resembles leather but is made without the use of animal skin or byproducts).

According to Noize product designer Renata Begic, faux leather is often made from polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and polyurethane (PU), which she says are derived from petroleum and other chemical sources.

“In recent years, there has been a rise in the development of more sustainable and eco-friendly alternatives to traditional vegan leather, such as those made from plant-based materials like pineapple leaves, cork, mushroom leather, or apple peels,” she adds.

On TikTok, many creators think that this approach to vegan leather is more accurate to the name, as it’s more eco-friendly overall, making it fall more in line with the term.

How Is Vegan Leather Made?

Where genuine leather uses animal hides, vegan leather is made with a multi-layer approach. “The production of vegan leather can vary depending on the specific material used, but generally, it involves applying a layer of synthetic [or organic] material to a fabric backing, which is then treated to achieve the desired texture and appearance,” Begic says. “The result is a material that closely resembles the look and feel of genuine leather.”

The Benefits of Vegan Leather

Beyond the obvious—that faux leather is cruelty-free—vegan leather has a range of benefits. Thanks to being made with synthetic textiles, vegan leather tends to be more affordable than real leather, Begic points out. “It can also be produced in a wider range of colors and finishes,” she adds. And then there’s the fact that, since it’s plasticky in nature, it’s often easier to clean and maintain than genuine leather.



The Downside of Vegan Leather

Although vegan leather is generally kinder to animals than genuine leather, it’s not without environmental faults. “Some synthetic materials used in vegan leather production can have negative environmental consequences due to their reliance on fossil fuels and the potential for toxic chemical usage,” Begic admits. “Therefore, it's important to consider the sustainability and eco-friendliness of the specific vegan leather material being used.”

What’s the Best Way to Care For Vegan Leather?

To keep your vegan leather garments and accessories looking their best, it’s important to know how to care for them. According to Begic, caring for vegan leather is a 7-pronged approach—but it’s not complicated.

Clean your vegan leather regularly: “Wipe down your vegan leather items regularly with a soft, damp cloth to remove any surface dirt or dust,” she says. “This helps prevent buildup and keeps the material looking fresh.”

Although it may sound like a lot of upkeep, comparatively, vegan leather is easier to maintain than its genuine counterpart. “Remember, while vegan leather is generally more [resistant to stains] than genuine leather, its longevity and appearance will depend on the quality of the material used and how well it is cared for,” Begic assures us.

How Long Does Vegan Leather Last?

When well kept, vegan leather can last anywhere from two to 20 years, an AFRM spokesperson tells us. Of course, it depends on the type of item and how much wear and tear it gets, as well. For example, a pair of vegan leather boots may not hold up as long as, say, a vegan leather blouse, simply because they’re literally walked into the ground.

With this in mind, you might be wondering if vegan leather compares to genuine leather in terms of durability. While it’s generally easier to care for and maintain, vegan leather likely won’t last as long as genuine leather. “Genuine leather is a natural material that tends to develop a unique patina over time and can potentially last for decades with proper care,” Begic says. “Vegan leather, on the other hand, is typically made from synthetic materials that may be more prone to wear and tear over time.”

Still, if you’re looking for a more animal-friendly approach to the leather looks dominating our social feeds, vegan leather is the way to go. And, if you’re looking for some recommendations, ahead you can scroll through a variety of vegan leather finds that are sure to turn heads in 2023.