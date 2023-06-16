The Magic of UPF Clothing and Why It's a Must-Have All Summer

The importance of sunscreen has been drilled into our heads for years. Not just in the summer, but every day. Dermatologists across the board have said that not only can wearing sunscreen prevent skin cancer, but it can also protect your skin from sun damage, wrinkles, and other skin issues. If you’re not using sunscreen in your skincare routine, you’re not doing it right.

However, is sunscreen the only thing that can protect you from UV rays? No! Your clothing can do some of the heavy lifting when it comes to protecting you from the sun. While we may know the benefits of sunglasses and wide-brim hats, you may not know that UPF clothing can protect you from the sun’s rays, simply by wearing it. Below, we spoke to Ian Michael Crumm, esthetician and co-host of the BeautyCurious Podcast, on what exactly makes UPF clothing so protective and why it's worth the investment this summer.

Meet the Expert Dr. Shari Sperling is a board-certified dermatologist at Sperling Dermatology.

Ian Michael Crumm is an esthetician and co-host of the BeautyCurious Podcast. He recently launched a UPF collection with Welles called SolBase.

What Is UPF Clothing?

Ultraviolet Protection Factor, or UPF, is how we measure the effectiveness of sun-protective fabrics. This is different, but similar, to SPF (Sun Protective Factor), which is used to measure the effectiveness of sunscreen.

"SPF Stands for sun protection factor. It lets us know how long you are protected from UVB rays until a sunburn occurs. UPF is what we measure fabric, clothing, and hats," explains Dr. Shari Sperling. "UPF clothing is really beneficial in blocking the sun from your skin to protect it. It is especially useful for babies who should be out of the sun and for kids who refuse to wear sunscreen. I love it for adults, too. You still should wear SPF, but this gives the added benefit of protection."

UPF clothing is designed to protect against ultraviolet (UV) rays using fabrics that have undergone a special treatment to enhance their UV ray-blocking abilities, typically using a tight weave or special dyes. “UPF clothing forms a physical barrier between the skin and the sun's UV rays, reducing the amount of radiation that reaches the skin,” explains Crumm.

So, how does UPF clothing differ from regular clothing that covers your skin? While you may think wearing a T-shirt or using a coverup can protect you from the sun, regular clothing has very little UPF protection, allowing UV rays to easily get through if you’re outside for long periods. While you may not get burned as your bare skin does without sunscreen, you’re not as protected from the sun as you think you are. UPF clothing is especially important in the summer months as we spend more and more time outside. Having an extra layer of protection is ideal, especially if you forget to reapply your sunscreen. In fact, that’s one reason Crumm started his UPF line of clothing. “Sun safety has always been a central element of my platform. I frequently remind friends, family, and my social media community that sun safety extends beyond sunscreen.”

Crumm’s current collection is baselayer shirts, but you can find UPF clothing in swimsuits, shirts, hats, and almost any item you can think of, making it the perfect investment in your summer wardrobe.

Benefits Of UPF Clothing

Crumm notes there are a lot of benefits that come from wearing UPF clothing, including:

UV Protection: "[UPF] indicates what level of UV radiation is absorbed by the fabric and blocked before it reaches your skin," says Dr. Sperling. Crumm adds that this can reduce your risk of sunburn, aging, and skin cancer. If you’re going to be outside for a while, wear UPF.

Comfort: Surprising, one of the big benefits of wearing UPF clothing is how comfortable it is. “UPF clothing is often designed with breathable and lightweight fabrics that allow airflow, keeping you cool and comfortable even in hot weather,” says Crumm. Some even come with material that dries faster—perfect for a day at the beach.

Long-Lasting: Typically, UPF fabrics often hold up better than average clothing. They resist fading longer and can keep their protective properties for a long time. Though, Crumm adds, you should always read the label on your clothes on how to wash them properly to make them last longer.

Extra Protection: UPF clothing is the perfect companion to wearing sunscreen for the ultimate protection during the summer.

What to Look for When Buying UPF Clothing

When shopping for UPF clothing, Crumm says to look out for several things to make sure you’re getting quality UPF protection.

Look at the UPF Rating: Crumm recommends buying clothing with a UPF rating of 50+ to give you the best coverage.

Fabric Type: Not all fabrics are created equal, so when shopping for UPF make sure the clothes are from tightly woven or knitted fabrics. However, Crumm says that synthetic fibers like nylon and polyester are often used in UPF clothing because they “inherently block UV rays.”

Coverage: Make sure your UPF clothing item gives you enough coverage and protection. If you plan on being outside for hours in the hot sun, Crumm recommends getting UPF clothing that covers a lot of your skin: Long sleeves, high-collared shirts, wide-brim hats, and long pants. While this sounds counter-intuitive, UPF fabric is usually breathable and lightweight which will keep you cool in the heat.

Final Thoughts

While UPF clothing is great for summer and another way to protect your skin from the sun, Crumm wants to emphasize that it’s not a replacement for sunscreen, so remember to keep putting it on daily and often this summer. “All in all, UPF clothing is one tool in the sun safety toolkit to ensure skin health, cancer prevention, and promote healthy aging. Remember, protected skin wins.”