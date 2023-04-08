TikTok Says "Mewing" Is the Key to a Snatched Jawline, But Experts Disagree—Here's Why

There's no denying TikTok has become the go-to platform for discovering (or debunking) beauty fads and procedures. But with so much information on the platform, it's worth approaching various recommendations with some skepticism and/or curiosity.

I was equally skeptical and intrigued when I heard about TikTok's latest beauty trend, "mewing," which promises to permanently reshape or snatch your jawline by doing tongue exercises that help your oral posture (we also recently learned facial posture was a thing too). #Mewing has about 2.1 billion views on TikTok and counting. After endlessly scrolling through one too many tutorials, I needed to know if this beauty hack works and if it's safe to do. I consulted with several experts to get to the bottom of this viral trend.

What is Mewing?

Victoria Veytsman, DDS, general and celebrity dentist and leader of Cosmetic Dental Studios in New York City and Los Angeles, explained "Mewing, also known as orthotropics, is a practice in which you place your tongue on the roof of your mouth to change the placement of your teeth, change your face shape and alter your jawline overtime."

TikTok users claim mewing helped them completely transform their faces, including before and afters, to show their new sculpted jawlines (loss of facial fat) and drastically improved postures. People are sold on the simple, do-it-yourself aspect that if you focus and follow these steps, you can permanently alter your facial structure. Of course, also thrown into the mix of these dedicated TikTok mewers are doctors, orthodontists, and other skeptics that say the technique does not work.

Mewing has an orthodontic background and has historically been used to focus on jaw posture. "Mewing was invented by an orthodontist named John Mew, hence the name," says Dr. Veytsman. Additionally, cosmetic dentist, Daniel Rubinshtein, DDS, explains that mewing "was used to affect jaw changes in children and adults without jaw surgery."

How Do You Mew?

After watching countless #mewingtutorials, I felt silly because I still had difficulty correctly positioning my tongue. Rubinshtein explained how mewing works: "The technique teaches users to lift the tongue to the roof of their mouth to reduce the appearance of a double chin.

The physiology behind it is fairly simple; the floor of the mouth is composed of several muscles, one of which is called the mylohyoid muscle," he explains. "The muscle assists in swallowing and speech. Raising the tongue to the roof of the mouth contracts this muscle and elevates the floor of the mouth, which can be directly observed from the outside as an improvement in the appearance of the jawline."



Though each TikToker has their own tips or tricks for mewing, Veytsman, and Rubenshtein agree on these steps:



Keep your lips and teeth closed or close to touching. Raise your tongue to the roof of your mouth (which contracts the mylohyoid muscle responsible for controlling your swallowing ability). Contract the muscle, giving the appearance of a more snatched jawline. Repeat throughout the day and as often as you can.

Does Mewing Work?

The consensus from experts is that mewing does not work for permanent results. Rubinshtein also warns that mewing has the potential to cause jaw pain, shift your teeth, and cause bite issues if not done correctly.

General and cosmetic dentist Lauren Becker DDS told me, "There is little to no evidence that mewing works. You should always consult your dentist if you'd like to change something about your mouth or jaw structure." Veytsman and Rubinshtein agree; however, Rubinshtein points out one positive to mewing, "It's a nice tip for taking photos and can be used at the moment to give the appearance of a more chiseled jaw."



Mewing Alternatives

Though most experts say mewing won't promise a snatched jawline, there are safe, semi-permanent, and permanent fixes that can help you achieve what mewing cannot.

Nkem Ugonabo, MD, a board-certified dermatologist in New York City, says a handful of jawline sculpting treatment alternatives are available. "I like to use a variety of in-office treatments to both tighten and enhance the profile, the choice of which will vary by patient. You can use injectable dermal fillers to enhance the jawline, often with a hyaluronic base. I also will sometimes use botulinum toxin to the platysma muscle for a lifted effect," she explains.

Ugonabo says tightening devices and treatments, like Sofwave, Ulthera, and microneedling with radio frequency, can also help tighten the neck and jawline area. Kybella, a cosmetic injectable, might be an option depending on your case. "Sometimes, for people bothered by excess fat in the submental area, commonly known as the 'double chin,' I may Kybella to dissolve that," Ugonabo says.

Final Takeaway

Though TikTok is home to many useful beauty hacks, it's important to remember that quick fixes are sometimes no fix. In the case of mewing, it can temporarily snatch your jaw for a quick photo, but if you're after a long-term effect, talking to your dermatologist about a professional treatment that works will be your best bet.

