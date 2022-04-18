What Is Grandmillennial Style? 7 Ways to Try the Trend

You’ve likely seen the grandmillennial home design trend pop up across your Instagram or TikTok feed at least once before. However, when it comes to the world of fashion, grandmillennial style is not new at all. The aesthetic—which has also been nicknamed “granny chic”—proves one tried-and-true rule of fashion: What’s old is (always) new again.

Given how popular vintage stores have become in recent years—both online and IRL—it only makes sense that this trend continues to skyrocket. Put simply, grandmillennial style breathes new life into vintage and vintage-inspired staples, which include everything from crochet sweaters to chunky cardigans to long dresses, all in colorful patterns with added flair (think: ruffles, tiers, and decorative buttons). Moreover, the colors, pleats, and patterns that make up today's grandmillennial style offer us the chance to experiment with different pieces that we may have otherwise deemed too bold, busy, or daring.

If you’re searching for grandmillennial style inspiration, look no further than TikTok, where hundreds (if not thousands) of users are embracing the trends. Among our favorites is Emily Bleub, who often showcases her impressive collection of flouncy floral dresses and pretty puff sleeves. Claire McLaughlin is another content creator who’s all about the grandmillennial life, from her envy-worthy wardrobe to her budget-friendly interior design hacks.

Need some more inspiration? We’ve got you covered, so bring on the frills, fringe, and ruffles and make way for these staples in your wardrobe. Keep reading for all the grandmillennial style ideas you need to live your best eccentric life.



For the Love of Pearl (Jewelry)

These aren’t your grandmother’s pearls. From statement-making rings and earrings to dainty necklaces designed for layering, these baubles are sure to dazzle.

Chunky Cardigans

A colorful, embellished knit cardigan serves as the perfect focal point of any outfit. Throw it over your favorite dress, tank, or tee to tie it all together.

Frilly Frocks

Flirty, feminine, and fit for any occasion, these dresses scream granny chic. Keep it simple by selecting a solid hue, or opt for a more playful variation with a funky pattern or tiered silhouette. The options are truly limitless.

Fabulous Floral Tops

News flash: Florals aren’t just for spring. When it comes to grandmillennial style, floral blouses are a year-round staple. A darker hue is great for the winter months, while lighter fabrics and colors work well for warmer weather.

Ruffled Skirts

Ruffled skirts are over-the-top in the best way possible. Don’t be afraid to mix and match different colors, patterns, and fabrics for a truly original look.

Chic Eyewear Chains

Channel your inner cool granny with these fashion-forward chains for your eyeglasses and sunglasses. Added bonus: They’re chic enough to double as jewelry.

Top Handle Purses

These functional and fashionable structured handbags have been around for decades, proving that our grandparents' generations were truly onto something when they opted to carry them around. Bring the trend into 2022 with a timeless neutral hue, or channel the good old days with a vintage-inspired print.