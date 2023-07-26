What Is Fast Fashion? Learn Its Impact and How to Shop More Intentionally

If you've ever looked around and wondered how so many people seem to be dressed in the latest trends within days of them hitting the scene, you're not alone. Unfortunately, we have fast fashion to thank for that—and trust us, the negative impact is not worth the instant gratification. While fast fashion brands are beloved for their ability to deliver of-the-moment styles quickly and affordably, we ultimately pay a heftier price for that convenience—and it’s visible both in our natural world and in the lives of workers tasked with making the garments for less than they deserve. If you don’t understand fast fashion or how it’s produced, we get it—so we're giving you a full rundown, complete with insights from shopping experts and sustainability resources. Keep reading to learn all about fast fashion, why you should avoid it, and how to shop more intentionally instead.

Meet the Expert Kathleen Elie is a lifestyle influencer and the founder of her sustainable fashion blog. Conscious N Chic.

Tyla Lauren Gilmore is a digital creator and thrift lover based in New York City.

What Is Fast Fashion?

Fast fashion refers to brands that primarily aim to quickly churn out garments and accessories that keep up with current trends at a low cost (such as Shein). In order to shift so readily between styles, these brands expedite the manufacturing process while cutting back on environmental standards, textile quality, and labor costs. In doing so, these brands gravitate towards synthetic fibers and toxic dyes, as they’re the cheapest and most readily available. The result is trendy clothing that’s designed to be worn for a reason or a season, not a lifetime—but their impact lasts much longer.



Fast Fashion's Impact

While affordable, stylish clothing may seem like a miracle, it actually comes at a high cost to humanity. That’s because, along with lower textile standards, fast fashion is infamous for its unkempt factories and unethical labor practices, including low wages and unsafe working conditions. In fact, according to the U.S. Department of Labor, “Garment workers who make the looks you love are paid some of the lowest wages in the nation, sometimes as little as $1.58 per hour—well below the legal minimum wage.” This situation only gets worse with companies that outsource production to regions with lower standards in order to cut costs.

In addition to unethical labor, fast fashion takes an unfathomable toll on the environment. “Fast fashion is bad for the environment on many levels,” says sustainable lifestyle influencer Kathleen Elie. “This industry is built on the overconsumption and overproduction of disposable goods, so from beginning to end, fast fashion is unsustainable. The sourcing and production of the prime materials, which are often toxic and dangerous for the environment and for people, also contributes to the negative impact of fast fashion.” And this isn’t some subjective topic, either—science and stats back it up. Below are just a few hard truths about the industry's impact:



In 2021, the World Economic Forum highlighted fashion as the third-largest carbon footprint in the world, outranked only by the food and construction industries.

According to EarthDay.org, the fashion industry produces over 100 billion garments a year, 87 percent of which end up in landfills.

The production of fossil-based synthetics (including polyester, nylon, and acrylic) increased from 60 million in 2020 to 63 million metric tons in 2021, the Textile Exchange reports.

According to Common Objective, 62% of all clothing consists of synthetic fibers.

When washed, synthetic fibers release microplastics into the water. “Every time we do our laundry, an average of 9 million microfibers are released into wastewater treatment plants that cannot filter them,” Ocean Clean Wash reports. “Plastic particles washed off from products such as synthetic clothes contribute up to 35% of the primary plastic that is polluting our oceans.”

What Is Slow Fashion?

One of the most straightforward alternatives to fast fashion is slow fashion. “Slow fashion focuses on better prime materials, fair manufacturing, quality craftsmanship, durability, and the importance of end-of-life without sacrificing style,” Elie explains. “It is conscientious and takes people, as well as the planet, into consideration at every turn.”

Because $20 to $30 for a new top feels like a deal, fast fashion leads many people towards overconsumption, but slow fashion requires more of an investment. Still, the improved impact on the environment and the consumer’s carbon footprint is well worth it. Due to the higher price point, slow fashion is ideal for creating a long-lasting capsule wardrobe or a collection of quality heirloom pieces that you'll be able to wear for years and potentially even pass down. “Slow fashion is the antithesis of the disposable consumer mindset, which is never satisfied,” Elie says. “The slow fashion industry prioritizes quality over quantity.”

How to Shop More Intentionally

Since fast fashion is framed on the idea that people love to shop, one of the best ways to reduce the impact of fast fashion is to shop more intentionally. But before you start purchasing new clothing, Elie suggests taking inventory of your closet. “Shopping more intentionally is a journey—it will differ from person to person, but the first thing I recommend is to start where you are,” she says. “Awaken your inner stylist and try styling the pieces you already own in different ways. For inspiration, you can look to fashion influencers or use Pinterest.”

New York City-based content creator Tyla Lauren Gilmore suggests a similar approach. “I love to be intentional about pieces I pick to make sure they can be worn several times,” she says, noting that she enjoys sourcing from thrift stores and pre-owned boutiques. “Creating a wardrobe plan and searching for inspiration of specific pieces also helps prior to shopping so you don't get overwhelmed.”

While scouring secondhand racks can feel like a lot, the search has major payoff. “Thrifting is my favorite way to shop because you can find unique pieces that not a lot of people own and it's also way more affordable,” Gilmore says. Plus, thrift stores and consignment boutiques are great places to take any clothing that no longer excites you. “When you have things that no longer serve you, give them a second chance at life by reselling, recycling, or donating them,” Elie tells us.

If after shopping your own closet and checking out thrift and vintage stores you find that something brand new best suits your needs, prioritize brands that embrace ethical manufacturing and labor practices. While slow fashion is becoming more of a buzzword, most brands don’t self-proclaim as such. That said, if your goal is to fill your wardrobe with more sustainable fashion brands, Farm Rio, Reformation, Sézane, Rothy’s, Girlfriend Collective, Boden, Allbirds, and Brother Vellies are great places to start.

Before handing over your cash or card, just take a moment to analyze what you’re purchasing. “The goal should be eliminating fast fashion from your life completely and getting into the habit of buying better quality items,” Elie explains. “Spend your hard-earned money on sustainable brands you know will deliver on style, fit, function, and quality, and that align with your values.”

At the end of the day, Elie says that leaning into slow fashion and away from fast fashion is a journey. “Whatever you choose to do, give yourself grace and strive for progress over perfection,” she emphasizes, reminding us once more that quality over quantity is always better.