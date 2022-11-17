What Exactly Causes Your Oily Skin—and What Can You Do About it? We Found Out

Having oily skin can be a complexion conundrum. When your t-zone looks like an oil spill before lunchtime or your makeup has melted off by mid-day, having this skin type can feel like a serious struggle. What’s worse, it might seem as though there’s nothing you can do about it. You’ve probably wondered what causes oily skin plenty of times—and the answer is a lot.

But the good news is there are ways to cut the shine. “We all have sebaceous (oil) glands on our skin that vary in the amount of oil (sebum) production they produce,” explains board-certified dermatologist Chris Tomassian, MD. “Oily skin is typically characterized by oily/shiny skin that typically presents all over the face. There is a subtype of oily skin, combination skin, which presents as oily skin on the t-zone (forehead, nose, eyebrows) but dry to balanced elsewhere.”

Sound familiar? Then you might have oily skin. Though you might wish you could change your skin type, unfortunately, it isn’t that simple. “You can’t change your skin type but your skin type can change, so to speak,” says board-certified dermatologist Blair Murphy-Rose, MD, FAAD. “Your skin can change over time, certain climates may change your skin, and medications can change your skin. For example, after treatment with isotretinoin (formerly Accutane), someone with oily skin may move toward the drier end of the skin type spectrum. And with age, it is common for skin to become drier.”

It’s also important to note common myths and what doesn’t cause oily skin. That includes having large pores, which is often seen in people with oily skin but doesn’t affect oil production. Another myth is that exercise causes oily skin: “The benefits of a good workout far outweigh any of the negatives on the skin,” Tomassian says. “During your workout, you have increased blood flow to the skin and sweat production, but it does not cause your skin to be more oily. Exercise will likely lower stress which is a common cause of increased oil production.”



To help temper that shine, learn what does cause oily skin—and what you can do about it.