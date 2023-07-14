What Does Keratin Shampoo Do? Trichologists Weigh In

Salon keratin treatments—which smooth the hair and help repair the hair shaft—have gotten a bad rap due to their harsh formulas. However, keratin shampoos have emerged as a gentler and easier way to incorporate the ingredient into your hair care routine. "Unlike salon treatments, the at-home shampoos do not contain formaldehyde/formalin, so they’re considered safer," board-certified dermatologist Dr. Noreen Galaria, MD, FAAD, says.

A quick search online will surface dozens of keratin shampoo options from trusted mainstream brands. But does this keratin-infused product really do all it says it does? Ahead, experts weigh in on everything you need to know about keratin shampoo.

Meet the Expert Dr. Noreen Galaria, MD, FAAD, is a board-certified dermatologist and CEO and co-founder of Inner Glow.

Sara Hallajian is a hair loss and scalp care specialist and IAT-certified trichologist.

Mandy Buechner is a certified trichologist and hair loss practitioner.

What Is Keratin Shampoo?

Keratin shampoo is a hair cleanser fortified with keratin, a protein naturally found in hair, nails, and skin. "Our hair is mostly made of proteins, especially keratin, which is why shampoos that contain keratin seem like they would be amazing for our hair," Dr. Galaria says. Hallajian adds, "When keratin is added to a product, the purpose of it is to replenish lost keratin in the hair."

The Benefits

Smoother, sleeker hair: "If you imagine a damaged hair shaft to look like shingles on a roof that are all lifted, a keratin shampoo will help lay the shingles down flat so the hair looks glossier and smoother," Dr. Galaria says.

Does Keratin Shampoo Actually Work?

"You can never permanently repair hair once it has been damaged, but the keratin acts as a nice support when needed," Hallajian says. Like most shampoos, a keratin shampoo cleanses the scalp of excess oil, dirt, and sweat. However, Hallajian says keratin shampoos offer the bonus benefit of "temporarily repairing the broken keratin bonds that keeps our hair strong and resilient."

That being said, it's important to have realistic expectations. "Generally, shampoo is the product left on our hair for the shortest amount of time," Dr. Galaria says. If you want faster results, she recommends keratin-infused products that stay on the hair longer (like an oil, serum, or hair mask).

Who Should Use Keratin Shampoo?

Since everyone's hair is composed of keratin, these shampoos are generally suitable for most hair types, But Hallajian says keratin shampoo "is especially beneficial for people with damaged, coarse, and frizzy hair."

People whose hair may be dry and damaged from chemical processing can also benefit. "This includes people who frequently use hot tools, expose their hair to UV rays, or any sort of chemical (whether it is a perm, hair coloring of any sort), and especially lightening services like highlights or balayage," Buechner says.

Keratin shampoo can also be used on extensions as long as they are made from human hair. "They usually go through a series of chemical changes which break keratin bonds and, over time, can become tangly," Hallajian explains.

The only caveat? If you have fine hair, you might want to use keratin shampoos sparingly. "I always caution my patients who have finer hair that the keratin coating can sometimes actually make their hair look limp and heavy," Dr. Galaria says.

How to Use Keratin Shampoo

As a general reminder, Buechner says to remember that "everyone's hair texture and damage level is different, and finding the right routine for your hair depends on how much you use heat or color your hair."

If you're introducing keratin shampoo into your regimen, Hallajian suggests using it consistently for about two weeks. "Then, alternate it with another product to not overuse the keratin in the hair," she says.

Overusing your keratin shampoo can lead to your hair feeling gummy or sticky. "When you coat the hair with too much keratin, you can actually block moisture from getting deeper into the hair shaft," Dr. Galarie explains. "I tell my patients they can use it 1-2x a week, maximum."



If you experience any adverse side effects from overuse, swap in a clarifying shampoo and pair it with a moisturizing conditioner.

The Final Takeaway

According to our experts, keratin shampoos offer worthwhile benefits. "If you are looking for a quick fix to temporarily strengthen and add shine to your hair, then keratin shampoos are definitely worth a try," Dr. Galaria says. "Keep in mind that these products work best for hair that is chemically processed or damaged and will not actually repair the quality and health of your hair fibers." If you have concerns about introducing keratin shampoo into your routine, consult a trichologist or hairstylist beforehand.

