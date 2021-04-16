Lunges: What They Do for Your Muscles and How to Perform Them Properly

When it comes to simple and effective workout moves, lunges rank very high on the list. This straightforward exercise requires no equipment and doesn’t involve any movements that may be unfamiliar to you. Like squats, lunges are a staple of any HIIT, barre, or lower body strength workout.

Because they are such a basic move, lunges can begin to feel repetitive quickly. Luckily, there are numerous variations on lunges to keep you engaged and interested throughout your workouts. To help us understand what muscles lunges work, who do and shouldn’t perform them, and how to do all their different variations, we asked Ryan Lasure, fitness instructor and CEO of Kuna Fit, and Steve Stonehouse, NASM, Director of Education for STRIDE Franchise.

Meet the Expert Ryan Lasure is a fitness instructor and CEO of Kuna Fit

Steve Stonehouse, NASM, is director of education for STRIDE Franchise.

What Muscles Do Lunges Work?

Lunges are a lower-body move, so the muscles worked are predominantly in your legs.

Quads

Glutes

Hamstrings

Though they aren’t a core move, Stonehouse notes that lunges also require stabilization from your back and core.

Who Should Do Lunges? Who Should Avoid Them?

When it comes to who is a good candidate for incorporating lunges into their workout routine, Lasure suggests that “if you have no lower-body injuries, and have good balance, you've got the green light!” Stonehouse agrees, mentioning that they “are a quality exercise that fits well into any generalized strength & conditioning program.” He also says that they’re beneficial for runners and active walkers. Basically, if you are free of injuries and can balance one leg when needed, lunges can be a healthy addition to your routine.

As for who should avoid lunges, anyone with balance difficulties is not a good candidate for them. Additionally, any lower-body injuries, including knees, may also prevent them from being a fit. Lasure suggests that you strengthen your core first so that you have the stabilizing muscles needed to keep you in alignment while doing lunges.

How To Do A Basic Lunge

Chances are, you’ve done a lunge at some point in your everyday life. Like squats, lunges are a natural movement that is turned into an exercise by being made into a more precise, deep, and deliberate move. We’ll talk about variations next, but first, here is how to do a basic lunge. This method starts from the “bottom” of the move to ensure that you have your balance rather than the top. If you are more advanced, feel free to start from the top of the move, then bend.

Stand with one foot in front of the other. Lasure says that the foot in front should be “planted flat on the floor, with your knee at a 90-degree angle over your ankle.”

Place your other leg behind you, bending it at 90 degrees. Lasure suggests that you press the ball of your foot into the ground.

Press your weight into your front heel. Simultaneously, squeeze your glutes while keeping your knees in line with your toes.

Push upward to a standing position.

Repeat, pressing back down to 90 degrees and pushing to up again to standing. To finish the move, bring your back leg forward. You can then repeat it on the other side.

It’s important to keep your core engaged throughout the move and to avoid bending your upper body.

Lunge Variations to Try

There is no shortage of lunge variations to try! Here are some of our trainers’ favorites; we’ve chosen moves that vary in intensity.