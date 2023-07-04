Not Sure Which Color Jewelry Is Best for You? We've Got You Covered

While we’re firm believers you should wear anything you want, any time you want, there is something to be said about dressing with your skin tone in mind. It’s because of this the concept of color theory-based dressing is so popular here in 2023. If you’re unfamiliar with the concept, color theory (also known as color analysis) is the idea that certain colors bring out your natural palette more so than others. While TikTokers tend to focus most on clothing when incorporating color analysis into their daily lives, we’re here to let you in on a little secret: The concept can be applied to jewelry, too.

Curious to learn which color of jewelry will complement your skin tone the most? The answer lies ahead.

Meet the Expert Alison Chemla is the designer and creative director of jewelry brand Alison Lou. Sally Rong is a jewelry designer and founder of Rellery. Kendra Scott is the founder and designer of her namesake jewelry brand Kendra Scott.

The Best Metal For Your Skin Tone

“Gold typically looks best on warmer, darker tones and silver on cooler tones; rose gold is popular because it can work well on both,” says Alison Lou creative director and designer, Alison Chemla. “Personally, I think you should wear what you love regardless. I’m a yellow-gold girl through and through but I definitely had my phases with silver.”

Of the two, though (silver and gold), silver tends to be the most universal. “Silver, being universally appealing, is an easy choice for many,” says Rellery founder Sally Rong. “Its versatility lies in its ability to complement all skin tones, and it's particularly favored among younger individuals due to its modern appeal.” Additionally, silver (of the sterling, not platinum variety) also tends to be more affordable than gold.

That’s not to say gold can’t complement a variety of skin tones, too. You just have to buy the right karat for your skin tone.

“The karat value dictates the intensity of the yellow—the higher the karat, the more profound and richer the yellow becomes,” Rong says. While the deeper yellow-gold tones are typically reserved for darker skin tones, Rong says that 14K gold is a great option for anyone looking to add gold to their accessory wardrobe. “Broadly, 14K gold, with its softer yellow tone, tends to suit most people well, providing a balance of richness and versatility,” she says.

What to Consider When Choosing Jewelry Metals

Personal Style

While purchasing a piece of jewelry may seem like a simple decision, all of the designers we spoke with tell us that careful consideration should go into each selection—particularly if you’re dropping cash on a big-ticket item.

“First and foremost, consider your personal style and which metals best complement it,” Kendra Scott of namesake jewelry brand, Kendra Scott, says. “Are you drawn to classic and timeless golden tones, or do you lean towards a more contemporary look with silver? Also, think about the occasion for the jewelry you're choosing as well as your budget. Are you looking for an everyday piece or something for a special occasion?”

When answering all of these questions, Chemla says there’s another important thing to consider. “When helping our customers decide, I always ask, 'Have you been wearing this color gold for some time or are you trying something new?'” she reveals. “When trying something new, like silver or white gold, when you traditionally wear yellow gold, I would suggest purchasing costume jewelry as a way to dabble. If you love it after some time, then invest in the real thing. Every metal trend comes back around, so focus on what you love and will get the most wear out of.”

(FYI: According to Scott, costume jewelry “includes 14K yellow gold over brass and rhodium over brass. This category includes many budget-friendly options that enable the customer to experiment with trends and try new styles.”)

Skin Sensitivity

Another thing to consider when choosing your jewelry is skin sensitivity. “For those with sensitive skin, it's crucial to choose hypoallergenic jewelry, including those made from precious metals like solid gold or sterling silver,” Rong says. “In cases where the jewelry is neither solid gold nor pure silver, it's important to identify any coating or plating it might have. Be sure to steer clear of nickel, which is often used in costume or more affordable jewelry to brighten the metal's shine and attractiveness.” While it might make the jewelry look shinier to begin with, nickel has a tendency to tarnish over time and leave skin with a pale green tint—neither of which is ideal.

Materials

Besides nickel, Rong says to be aware of your jewelry’s overall composition. “Understanding the composition of your jewelry is critical not just for managing skin sensitivity, but also for overall health safety,” she says. “Certain manufacturers may use low-cost, low-quality metals, including cadmium—a substance linked to cancer—in their products. Such metals could pose a significant health risk, particularly when worn on a daily basis.”

Budget

And, of course, cost comes into play. If your budget allows, Rong says to opt for solid gold or silver, as they're the most durable, not to mention most hypoallergenic. (We love the playful look of Alison Lou's solid gold pieces, such as the Boss Ring, $975.) While sterling silver is generally pretty approachable in cost, solid gold is the most expensive metal on the market. Thankfully, though, there are ways to wear the jewelry color without paying top dollar. The trick is to find gold-plated or gold-vermeil accessories (such as the Rellery True Rainbow Checker Ring, $145, or Kendra Scott Fern 18k Gold Vermeil Curb Chain Necklace in Pink Quartz, $300), ideally with sterling silver as the base. These pieces will offer the look of gold at a fraction of the price, while also not triggering an allergic reaction or imparting a green tint. “However, keep in mind that the gold layer may eventually fade,” Rong admits. “[But] in the case of vermeil jewelry, you can always have it re-plated.”

For an even more affordable option, consider gold fill. “Gold-filled items tend to last a bit longer than vermeil ones, but they are made of brass, which may still trigger allergies in some individuals,” Rong says.

Can I Mix Metals?

While some metal colors suit some skin tones better than others, there’s no hard and fast rule that you can’t wear one or the other, or that you can’t mix them for a two- or three-toned approach.

“Mixing metals has been a hot trend for a while now,” Rong says. “The love for gold will not go away, but silver's super easy to style—its cool tone matches pretty much anything you wear. Silver is having a serious spotlight moment this year—from the runways to celebs—and Gen Z's all over it. Thanks to the dopamine dressing trend, people are going big and bold.” And mixing metals is a big part of that.