Ask a Dermatologist: What Causes Dark Circles Under Eyes?

Let’s be honest: Waking up with dark circles is, well, not ideal. And yet it’s something that millions of people experience each and every morning. “Dark circles are a common concern among my patients, both male and female,” says dermatologist Courtney Rubin, MD.

While the internet might have you believe that a single, standalone approach will work to treat any and all dark circles, Rubin points out that there are myriad factors that contribute to their development, and understanding each is key to getting rid of them once and for all. “It’s important to figure out what the biggest contributing factors are, so you can determine the best treatment option,” she explains.

That’s what we’re here for. Ahead, discover all of the factors that cause dark under-eye circles so that you’re better prepared to treat them when they arise.