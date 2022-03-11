My everyday lip routine usually consists of chapstick and, um, more chapstick. What can I say? I love a simple go-to. Still, that doesn’t mean I’m anti a fun lip. In fact, my neutral (see: kinda boring) baseline might make me appreciate complicated lip combos even more.

That said, I think that one of the best parts of TikTok—besides Doja Cat, obviously—is #MakeupTok. Thanks to this not-so-tiny corner of TikTok, I have seen hundreds (literally, hundreds) of new lip combinations. Whether TikTok’s makeup experts are experimenting with ombre lips or using brow pencil as lip liner, these trends are definitely scroll-worthy. More than that, these videos make even the most intimidating beauty looks seem like NBD.

Despite my general ineptitude when it comes to non-chapsticks, I have to admit that I’ve been feeling inspired by the abundance of creativity. The step-by-step instructions and (mostly) affordable product recommendations don't hurt, either.



If you're still waiting for the TikTok algorithm to point you in the direction of these lip combos, here are 10 looks you can try out to bide your time. You're welcome.