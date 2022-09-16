We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.
Wet n Wild Megaliner Liquid Eyeliner
Unbeatable budget price
Paint-like texture with an easy glide
Flexible, precise tip
Not waterproof
Formula is more watery and thin, rather than marker-like
Doesn’t last all day
Doesn’t dry immediately
Wet n Wild's Megaliner Liquid Eyeliner is a steal for under $5. It takes a bit of finessing but certainly achieves that clean line look you’re after.
To be transparent, I'm not a heavy eyeliner user. I like a low-key, natural look. I have naturally long, fluffy lashes, so I typically skip the eyeliner for everyday looks and just pack on the mascara. That being said, when I do like to vamp my look up a notch, I reach for a liquid liner. To this day I still haven’t found my go-to, so I was excited to try Wet n Wild’s Megaliner Liquid Eyeliner. First off it comes in four shades: black, blue, purple, and brown. I decided to test out the black because that’s the color I’m most comfortable using in everyday life.
For my full review, keep scrolling.
Best for: Everyday eyeliner, cat-eye looks, dramatic looks
Byrdie Clean?: Yes
Cruelty-Free?: Yes
Price: Around $4-5
About the brand: Founded in 1984, Wet n’ Wild is well-known for being an affordable, highly rated drugstore brand.
About My Eyes: Looking for subtle definition
My eyes are blue and my lashes are thick so I prefer a subtle trace that isn't too distracting. I tend to gravitate towards prestige eyeliner brands, my current favorites are Urban Decay and Kat Von D. On the days when I do use eyeliner, I usually will do a neutral shimmery shadow on the eyelid and then finish by sweeping a crisp, clean line along the top lash line for a mini cat eye.
How to Apply: Lightly drag outward and apply 2-3 coats
I asked celeb makeup artist Lisa Aharon for a few tips on how to perfect the look using this product. “Black is classic and will forever be a trend,” she assures. If you’re a beginner, “it’s nice to sketch and smudge a pencil underneath. Then, I’ll use the liquid for fine details and a little shine.” If you’re a little more seasoned in the application, Lisa shares how she uses it on herself. “I like to move back and forth between my eyes and look downwards into a mirror. This way your eyes are quite open and it’s easier to match the two.” I started mid-eye and lightly dragged the brush out toward my outer eye. Since my lashes are naturally curly, I followed the growth pattern to trace an angled line upward toward the tail of my brow.
The Results: Smooth artistic strokes
“The formula is deep in color, smooth on application, and doesn’t run. You can get very precise with the fine brush,” shares Lisa. However, I thought it was a little watery. I had to coat it 2 or 3 times to get it to the darkness level I wanted. It didn’t dry instantly but it dried quickly. The brush applicator has a nice flexible tip to help achieve artistic strokes. I also liked that the handle was so long and easy to hold onto. As far as staying power, the product did not last all day.
It didn’t smudge or flake but it kind of slowly faded throughout my 10-hour workday.
The fact that it’s not waterproof made it extremely easy to take off, which I can appreciate because I don’t like going to bed with any remnants of eyeliner still on my eyes.
The Value: An absolute steal
At 0.12 fluid ounces, this mega liner comes in a teeny, tiny bottle. But, so does every other eyeliner. One bottle lasted about two months using it about three times a week. With prestige liners ranging upwards of $30 or $40, this $4 pick is a no-brainer.
Similar Products: You’ve got options
Maybelline Eye Studio Master Precise Liquid Eyeliner ($9): This Maybelline gel liner is another high-quality drugstore find. It’s made with an innovative Ink technology that keeps the pigment in place throughout your eight-hour day. The color payoff is incredible and it dries immediately upon application.
Revlon ColorStay Liquid Eyeliner ($6): This one is very similar in design to the Wet n Wild option. It’s from the brand’s ColorStay line and it claims an impressive 16-hour stay. It also dries mid-application and the flexible applicator tip helps you easily achieve a smooth stroke each time.
Wet n Wild's MegaLiner Liquid Eyeliner will undoubtedly give you that clean line you’re looking for. I would use this product as an everyday liner but if I was going for a more dramatic, glamorous look, I would probably use something with a little bit more durability. Regardless, it's worth checking out if you haven’t found your perfect liner yet—you really can’t beat that four-dollar price point.
Specs
- Product Name Megaliner Liquid Eyeliner
- Product Brand Wet n Wild
- UPC 7780258741
- Price $4.29
- Weight 0.12 oz.
- Color Black
- Shades Black, Dark Brown, Voltage Blue and Electric Purple
- Ingredients Water/Eau, Propylene Glycol, PVP, Steareth-2, Stearic Acid, Steareth-21, Sodium Polymethacrylate, Glyceryl Stearate, Laureth-21, Phenoxyethanol, Arginine, Caprylyl Glycol, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, Citric Acid, Ethylhexylglycerin, Hexylene Glycol, Sodium Dehydroacetate, Simethicone, Magnesium Aluminum Silicate, Xanthan Gum, Sodium Citrate, Cellulose Gum, Chlorphenesin, Acrylates Copolymer, PPG-26-Buteth-26, Microcrystalline Cellulose, [+/- (MAY CONTAIN/PEUT CONTENIR): Iron Oxides/CI 77491, CI 77492, CI 77499, Ultramarines/CI 77007, Titanium Dioxide/CI 77891, Mica, Black 2/CI 77266, Carmine/CI 75470, Chromium Oxide Greens/CI 77288, Ferric Ferrocyanide/CI 77510].