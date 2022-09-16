Wet n Wild's Megaliner Liquid Eyeliner is a steal for under $5. It takes a bit of finessing but certainly achieves that clean line look you’re after.

To be transparent, I'm not a heavy eyeliner user. I like a low-key, natural look. I have naturally long, fluffy lashes, so I typically skip the eyeliner for everyday looks and just pack on the mascara. That being said, when I do like to vamp my look up a notch, I reach for a liquid liner. To this day I still haven’t found my go-to, so I was excited to try Wet n Wild’s Megaliner Liquid Eyeliner. First off it comes in four shades: black, blue, purple, and brown. I decided to test out the black because that’s the color I’m most comfortable using in everyday life.

Wet n Wild MegaLiner Liquid Eyeliner Best for: Everyday eyeliner, cat-eye looks, dramatic looks Byrdie Clean?: Yes Cruelty-Free?: Yes Price: Around $4-5 About the brand: Founded in 1984, Wet n’ Wild is well-known for being an affordable, highly rated drugstore brand.

About My Eyes: Looking for subtle definition

My eyes are blue and my lashes are thick so I prefer a subtle trace that isn't too distracting. I tend to gravitate towards prestige eyeliner brands, my current favorites are Urban Decay and Kat Von D. On the days when I do use eyeliner, I usually will do a neutral shimmery shadow on the eyelid and then finish by sweeping a crisp, clean line along the top lash line for a mini cat eye.

How to Apply: Lightly drag outward and apply 2-3 coats

I asked celeb makeup artist Lisa Aharon for a few tips on how to perfect the look using this product. “Black is classic and will forever be a trend,” she assures. If you’re a beginner, “it’s nice to sketch and smudge a pencil underneath. Then, I’ll use the liquid for fine details and a little shine.” If you’re a little more seasoned in the application, Lisa shares how she uses it on herself. “I like to move back and forth between my eyes and look downwards into a mirror. This way your eyes are quite open and it’s easier to match the two.” I started mid-eye and lightly dragged the brush out toward my outer eye. Since my lashes are naturally curly, I followed the growth pattern to trace an angled line upward toward the tail of my brow.

Byrdie / Taylor Stephan

The Results: Smooth artistic strokes

“The formula is deep in color, smooth on application, and doesn’t run. You can get very precise with the fine brush,” shares Lisa. However, I thought it was a little watery. I had to coat it 2 or 3 times to get it to the darkness level I wanted. It didn’t dry instantly but it dried quickly. The brush applicator has a nice flexible tip to help achieve artistic strokes. I also liked that the handle was so long and easy to hold onto. As far as staying power, the product did not last all day.

It didn’t smudge or flake but it kind of slowly faded throughout my 10-hour workday.

The fact that it’s not waterproof made it extremely easy to take off, which I can appreciate because I don’t like going to bed with any remnants of eyeliner still on my eyes.

Byrdie / Taylor Stephan

The Value: An absolute steal

At 0.12 fluid ounces, this mega liner comes in a teeny, tiny bottle. But, so does every other eyeliner. One bottle lasted about two months using it about three times a week. With prestige liners ranging upwards of $30 or $40, this $4 pick is a no-brainer.

Byrdie / Taylor Stephan

Similar Products: You’ve got options

Maybelline Eye Studio Master Precise Liquid Eyeliner ($9): This Maybelline gel liner is another high-quality drugstore find. It’s made with an innovative Ink technology that keeps the pigment in place throughout your eight-hour day. The color payoff is incredible and it dries immediately upon application.

Revlon ColorStay Liquid Eyeliner ($6): This one is very similar in design to the Wet n Wild option. It’s from the brand’s ColorStay line and it claims an impressive 16-hour stay. It also dries mid-application and the flexible applicator tip helps you easily achieve a smooth stroke each time.

