Gucci Westman's New Liquid Lip Balm Will Make Your Lips Feel So Juicy

Ever wish your lip balm was a little more glossy (or vice versa)? Seemingly reading our minds, Westman Atelier just launched Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm ($38), a sheer tint that delivers both color and hydration. The innovative gel-oil hybrid formula melts on contact with your pout to boost and cushion lips with weightless "juicy" nourishment. "No one wants a lip product that feels heavy or sticky," explains Founder Gucci Westman about the new liquid lip balm. "We all want a sheer pop of color that feels weightless and comfortable on the lips."

Inspired by her time in France, Westman developed the product with the "French girl" beauty aesthetic in mind. "French beauty is so effortless and easy. It’s not about being super made-up, it's just about looking like a more amplified version of yourself," she says before adding, "It’s how I’ve always approached makeup."

Westman Atelier Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm $38 Shop

The new collection is brought to life with colorful names inspired by Westman’s time as a makeup artist studying in Paris. "My time in France was really quite special. It’s really where it all started for me. I studied at Neo Christian Chauveau in Paris, and what I learned there has been carried with me throughout my entire career," the MUA tells us. With shades like Chou Chou, Garconne, Ma Puce, Nana, Nou Nou, and Pipsqueak, the collection is named for "sweet and playful" terms of endearment used by the French.

Eager to shop the Squeaky Clean Liquid Lip Balm collection? You’ll be happy to know it's available starting today at Westman-Atelier.com.