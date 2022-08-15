Jennifer Aniston's Makeup Artist Is Launching an Extra-Glowy Skin Tint— And We Tried it

ICYMI: skin tints are a summer makeup essential. They cover redness, add hydration, and give a gorgeous glowy finish that somehow melds perfectly with the inevitable sweat the summer heat brings. Typically, they'll arrive in lightweight formulas with good-for-you skincare properties and will lightly cover up just the right amount of skin—without feeling or looking too heavy. The only problem? Skin tint formulas often leave something to be desired, whether it be coverage or consistancy.

Thankfully, Westman Atelier, the brand created by powerhouse celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman—her clients include Jennifer Aniston and Cameron Diaz—has put their hat into the ring with their newest launch: the Vital Skincare Complexion Drops ($68). The brand's newest addition not provides the ultimate dewy finish, but also smoothes pores, soothes redness, and melts into the skin perfectly. Intrigued? We thought so.

The Inspiration

For the brand's first foundation, Westman wanted to take the launch to the next level. "I had this dream formula in mind that merged the very best serum in my makeup bag with the radiant, easy coverage of a skin tint," says Westman. She wanted it to hydrate your skin while soothing and smoothing your pores instantly. "It would give you that super dewy glowy look that you have after a facial but would also be packed with active ingredients that work with your skin, not just sit on top of it." In other words, she took everything she would want in a dream foundation and created it IRL.

The product itself was in the making for a long time. In fact, according to Westman, there was no benchmark as a starting point. "It was really everything I wanted to target in terms of including active ingredients at the right levels, making them the most effective and giving long term and short term benefits," she says. Another thing that was important to her? The finish on the skin along with the ease of application. "So much thought and integrity went into creating this—from the experience to the materials we used for the bottle—the full picture," says Westman. Also: she's also never been more excited about a product since the brand launch, which is a big thing coming from the founder of a brand with so many incredible products.



The Formula

Available in sixteen shades, the skin tint is dermatologist-tested and made for all skin types. The product's hero ingredient, Tsubaki oil, is known to firm, hydrate, and retexturize your skin. "I had to get special permission from my husband/co-founder, David, for the Tsubaki oil because of the extra cost—and we used it at the highest level of efficiency that we could get for this formula," says Westman. Some other notable ingredients in the product include ginseng extract, pomegranate extract, and ginger root complex, which provide a whole slew of benefits, including soothing, protection against free radicals, and anti-inflammatory properties. Its formula also contains no silicones, parabens, PEGs, phthalates, talc, and synthetic fragrances or pigments.

Since it's a makeup skincare hybrid, it gives a creamy dream-like consistency, so you won't have to worry about it being too liquidy or too thick. "I wanted this to be light, yet still feel rich," explains Westman. "Some products can be so drying, but the Complexion Drops give off a long-lasting radiance that creates a polished and beautiful glow that stays on your skin throughout the day." It also wears great on its own but can also easily be paired with your other favorite products, too.



How To Use It

To apply, Westman advises using the Liquid Blender Blush launching along with the drops for the best application. "You can always fine-tune any areas for concealer by using the Vital Skin Foundation Stick ($68) with the Spot Check Brush ($38)," she says. Westman applies the product as an all-over base by shaking the bottle to activate the formula and using 3-5 drops all over her face for light to medium coverage.

"Depending on the quality of my skin, I like to pat the drops in with my fingers, especially around my nose area where I have more redness and inflammation," she says. However, the product is intuitive and can pretty much be applied in any way that you prefer, which makes it super easy to apply.



The Reviews

Madeline Hirsch, News Director

Madeline Hirsch

"This tint had wayyyy more coverage than I had anticipated. When I first applied it, I used my fingers (which worked fine), but I landed on a damp beauty blender as the best way to get the most out of this tint. I'd still probably use a little concealer here and there—this skin tint wasn't totally successful at getting rid of my under-eye bags, nor would I expect it to be—but surprisingly, it covered sunspots, most redness, and even a few light freckles. The blur effect is definitely real with this one, just don't rely on it for heavy-duty coverage."

Eden Stuart, Associate Editor

Eden Stuart

"I know this term gets bandied about a lot these days, but seriously: This foundation is weightless. It truly feels like you're wearing nothing at all on your face, which is very welcome in the middle of a heatwave. Coverage-wise, I'd say this one is light-buildable; I could have probably built it up to medium coverage, but honestly, 1.5 "coats" provided such a beautiful, radiant blurring effect I didn't feel the need to apply any more product. I did mix two shades to get my perfect match (which was probably more user error; the perils of online foundation matching), but I certainly don't mind a little mixing for such a nice finish. I will definitely be adding this one to my regular rotation.

Bella Cacciatore, News Editor

Bella Cacciatore

"I am generally not a skin tint girl (bring on the coverage!), so I wasn't expecting to love this. While I liked it more than I anticipated, I don't think I'll be making it a daily thing—though it's perfect for my more low-key days. There was definitely more coverage than I expected, but I could still see my acne scars just peeking through ever-so-slightly, which I like to avoid. The serum-like finish felt juicy and good for my skin but left me a little more glowy than I like. If you're on the dry side and love a sheer, dewy wash of color, you're going to want to add this to your cart."

Jasmine Phillips, Social Media Editor

Jasmine Phillips

"I was pleasantly surprised by this product. It goes on smooth and has a matte finish which is perfect for an oily girl like myself. I love how natural my skin looks and the enhanced radiance that lasts for hours. I will definitely be adding this foundation to my rotation."



The Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops are available on August 22 on westman-atelier.com.