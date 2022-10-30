10 Western-Inspired Outfits to Wear On and Off the Ranch

For the last two years, the cottagecore aesthetic has taken over the fashion world, our social media feed, and our closets. However, with autumn on the horizon, it’s time we take cottagecore south of the border with a new aesthetic that embraces the outdoors in a different way. So give a big ol’ howdy to cowboycore.

Cowboycore or western wear is a fashion aesthetic inspired by the American West or Americana: Cowboys in denim jeans and leather vests, prairie dresses, fringe jackets, and, of course, the cowboy boot. Western-inspired fashion also embraces some current trends, including double denim, waistcoats as shirts, and Y2K nostalgia (raise your hand if you saved your cowboy boots from high school).

Below, check out 10 wearable Western-inspired looks.

Classic Cowboy

The classic way to do the Western trend is to start at the beginning. Before we get into the mini skirts and overwhelming bedazzled boots, you can achieve the cowboy look with a denim, long-sleeve shirt, some straight-leg pants, and a simple pair of cowboy boots to bring the look together.

Shop The Look Boyish

Reformation

Steve Madden

Casual Western

Or you can ease into the trend with a denim jacket, a suede skirt, and some cow-print mule heels to bring in the fall vibes while just a hint of Western flair.

Date Night Round-Up

Time to swing your partner round and round as you do date night out west. Whether you’re going to the rodeo, attending a music festival, or just going to dinner, do it in style with a black slip dress, a rhinestoned belt, and some statement cowboy boots.

Space Cowboy

If you want to take Western wear into the future, create a space cowboy look that blends both the past and the future. Pick up some fun Western-inspired pants, a metallic moto jacket, and some spacey cowboy boots that create a funky look.

Horse Girl

It’s the dawn of the horse girl, as the equestrian trend of our youth is coming back in style. If you were a horse girl back in the day, embrace it once again with a cute horse sweater, a rhinestone-studded skirt, and a stylish hat for you to ride out on the range.

Fall-Inspired

Cowboycore is truly an aesthetic for fall as it embraces all of our favorite fall must-haves, including denim, flannels, boots, and long maxi dresses. Give your Western look some fall inspiration with a warm brown top, some red pants, and a pair of cute boots to create the perfect apple-cider tasting look.

Cow is the New Leopard Print

While leopard print will never truly go out of style, we are seeing a new animal print that has been dominating fashion as of late: Cow print. Keep your look simple by keeping the cow print to just your accessories.

Cowgirl Barbie

While it won’t be out for another year, we’re already obsessed with the upcoming Barbie film staring Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling. One look we've seen from the movie shows Robbie wearing a cowgirl outfit complete with a pink vest, flared pants, and a cowboy hat. Create your own Cowgirl Barbie look with an all-pink, sparkly outfit.

Western Blues

Put on a fun denim or prairie-inspired dress and some printed cowboy boots for an interesting take on the Western trend. Top it off with some fun huggies to bring it all together.

Y2K Western

Cowboycore doesn’t have to mean vintage Americana, it can also be a return to Y2K fashion. This means suit vests, denim mini skirts, and cowboy boots. This is perfect for transitioning from summer to fall or just embracing your Y2K closet and style.