Dress Like a Wes Anderson Movie for the Ultimate Twee Girl Summer

When it comes to film, there's no one with a more recognizable style than Wes Anderson. He's the reigning king of twee, and you can instantly spot one of his films thanks to his symmetrical shots, tidy chapter sequences, fantastical color palettes, and quirky details. It's an aesthetic that's easy to identify and easy to copy—even if you've never actually seen a Wes Anderson film—and has thus taken over TikTok in the form of the "act like you're in a Wes Anderson movie" trend.

The trend is exactly what it sounds like and has users acting out their daily life—from mundane tasks to European vacations—in the director's style. Some of the TikTok pastiches have the Wes Anderson look down to a science, but it isn’t necessarily an abiding love of auteur cinema that has people posting up at their hotel pool, trying to catch the perfect symmetrical shot. The videos are extremely pleasing to the eye and are the perfect visual representation of the larger trend of "romanticizing your life"—there's no better way to make a trip to the grocery store feel like a pivotal moment than a carefully written shopping list and a soundtrack of strings. Coinciding with his newest film Asteroid City, it's safe to say it's the summer of Wes Anderson. So why not dress the part?

Calling up legendary costume designer and five-time Anderson collaborator Milena Canonero might help, but since you probably don’t have her personal number, we’ve got some other tips that’ll have to make do. While Anderson-core can take on a lot of different shapes, some key aspects make up a perfect Wes Anderson-inspired outfit.

Vivid Colors

One of Anderson's most prominent characteristics are his color schemes, which are often monochromatic—think Natalie Portman in a yellow robe, in a yellow bed, in a yellow room in The Darjeeling Limited—and always vibrant. His movies are swathed in shades of creamsicle and Hubba Bubba pink so decadent you could eat them, and the costumes seriously factor into the dreamy, vivid worlds that he builds. Maybe that’s why the vacation-based Wes Anderson-style TikToks work so well; the color palette of Spain or Positano practically does the work for you.

But even if you're not posting videos from the Amalfi coast, you can still use color to your advantage. While there are no strict rules on how to play with color like a Wes Anderson character, you want to be intentional with how you use different shades in your looks. A monochromatic palette lets you play with silhouette or style, like the baby blue uniforms of the Steve Zissou crew. Or, consider matching your surroundings—one TikToker filmed her commute on the Metro North wearing a red-striped shirt underneath her overalls that perfectly matched the red leather seats of the train.

Go Twee or Go Home

The Wes Anderson aesthetic requires a healthy dose of twee: think bobby socks, Oxford shoes, and mismatched plaids. One user’s TikTok nailed it on the head with a L’école Des Femmes Ecoliere dress over a white blouse with a Peter Pan collar and a pair of Mary Janes. The 'fit is giving Max Fischer meets Suzy Bishop in a big way.

Though many of Anderson's films take place in an unspecified time period, he draws heavily from '50s and '60s aesthetics—so vintage stores will be your best friend. Balloon-sleeve blouses and dramatic collars are perfect ways to heighten the drama of an outfit, while hair accessories like a headband or a Tenenbaumesque barrette lend a touch of sweetness that says, “Who, me? The main character? It couldn’t be!”

A Signature Piece

Another common Anderson-ism is a signature piece of clothing or accessory, like Richie Tenenbaum’s sweatbands and sunglasses, Sam Shakusky’s classic trapper cap, and Max Fischer’s prep-school blazer and red beret. Across the board, really, a red hat goes a long way in Andersonverse—@kyle_rothwell’s seaside TikTok proves that when in doubt, just put a red beret on.

Sometimes an accessory isn't even a real accessory—Wes Anderson characters are more likely to use a pair of binoculars, a sticker-laden old suitcase, or a camera to tie together an outfit than a trendy purse. It’s in the tiny details where the Wes Anderson quality shines through. Think of your outfit like a still from a movie; it’s not just about the clothes you’re wearing but how you’re living in them, too. If you’re wearing all red, put a pack of strawberry or cinnamon gum in your purse. That way, you have a new accessory whenever you grab a piece. Is holding a pack of gum that matches your outfit a little ridiculous? Yes. How very Wes Anderson of you.

Don't Forget a Hat

Statement hats like wool papakhas and bright berets give any outfit an Anderson bent. Extra points for even more out-there headwear, like the trapper hat or whatever the hell is going on with Tilda Swinton’s head in The Grand Budapest Hotel.

If it’s a little hot to sport a Team Zissou beanie, try a bright-colored hair clip a la Margot Tenenbaum or other small accents, like the punchy ribbons, scrunchies, and headbands like in this Lisbon visitor’s TikTok. It’s the tiny details, like matching your hair ribbon to your dress, that elevate an outfit into the Andersonverse.

Get Into Uniform

Wes Anderson loves a character who wears the same thing everyday, yes, but he also loves a literal uniform, from the Grand Budapest Hotel's purple lobby boy ensembles to the Khaki Scouts' beige short suits. If you really want to live like a Wes Anderson character, commit to a signature look. Or, incorporate elements of work uniforms like tactile vests, bellhop hats, or a jaunty little bandana tied around your neck.

Lived-In Vibes

Despite the prim aesthetics running rampant in Anderson's films, the clothes and set pieces always look lived-in and comfortable. Avoid fabrics that feel stiff and too-new, and consider adding personalized details like embroidery or patches. Cozy-quirky details like oversized coats, worn-in elbows, and handmade pieces make it easy to picture yourself tucked into an armchair with a cup of tea in the Tenenbaum mansion.

Take It Old School Sporty

Boarding school chic and preppy athleisure are the backbone of Wes Anderson movies. The most obvious example is Chas Tenenbaum’s iconic cherry red Adidas tracksuit and Richie Tenenbaum’s wristbands, but the vintage tennis pro vibe sneaks through in non-athlete characters, too. Striped tube socks are a mainstay across Anderson’s oeuvre, from Ash’s bandit hat to the Bottle Rocket gang. More subtle preppy pieces like polos, Lacoste dresses, and Izod-style sweaters also have a dedicated place in a Wes Anderson wardrobe—Tory Burch even cited Anderson as an influence in her 2015 sportswear line.

If this all seems a little much to you, don’t worry. You can always stick with a classic Bottle Rocket-style jumpsuit.

