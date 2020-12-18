From TikTok Fitness to the Metaphysical: Your 2021 Wellness Forecast

01 of 15

Redefining Digital Mental Wellness

Stocksy/Byrdie

Online communities aren’t new, but they are evolving and are addressing basic mental health needs for many people, and will continue to do so in 2021. Wilma Mae Basta and Danielle Jackson, the founders of DRK Beauty, an online community that provides mental health and wellness resources for women of color, explain over email that "Beyond a trend, we expect to see more forms of online mental health support in the coming months and years." The founders go on to say that no longer will the mental wellness of "women of color exist as a historical afterthought. We are now at an inflection point where our community needs to heal and thrive as a matter of urgency. For women of color, the added layer of racial and generational trauma, healthcare inequities, as well as the disproportionate impact of COVID-19 on our communities, makes a holistic approach to self-care an absolute necessity."

Expect to see people playing a more active role in crafting their journey to functioning mental wellness, with digital communities offering guidance in the form of "informal sister circles amongst friends to online group healing sessions."

A paradigm shift in the path to mental wellness can take many forms, given the myriad uncertainty people are living with. "I do think the therapy model of 45 minutes a week isn't always actionable," says Amina AlTai, a holistic leadership and mindset coach who works with female leaders and entrepreneurs over Zoom sessions. We're not talking therapy here, but rather mindset coaching. AlTai concentrates her coaching efforts on providing vocational support, where she helps women navigate shades of imposter syndrome and perfection-striving, as well as helping them realize their ultimate career dreams through small but actionable pivots. With unemployment rates disproportionately affecting women this year, this type of support is crucial to wellness in 2021. "Our mindset, our relationship to endurance, our ability to take care of ourselves," she says, "are all fundamental elements of success. We need to talk about our relationship to ambition as much as we talk about the latest superfood."