Weleda's Cult-Favorite Skin Food Is Now a Body Lotion

What’s there to say about Weleda Skin Food ($19) that hasn’t already been said? The ultra-rich cream has amassed a cult following for a reason. It’s been the industry’s best-kept secret, landing on the favorites lists of celebrities like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley and Victoria Beckham and in makeup artist kits everywhere. Now the Skin Food range has expanded with a new body lotion for all over moisturizing.

The new Skin Food Body Lotion ($19) has all the same nourishing ingredients and intense moisturizing power as the original Skin Food. There are plenty of reasons to love the original formula. The multi-tasking product is a quick fix for all your skincare woes: smooth it onto dry heels, hands, and cuticles, dab it onto your face as a highlighter or moisturizing mask.

The Product

Unlike the ultra-rich cream, the new body lotion applies easily and absorbs quickly. Formulated with the same nourishing ingredients, like essential fatty acids and plant extracts, this spreadable formula provides intense moisture for the driest skin. While the original Skin Food is ideal for dull patches and spots that need extra hydration, the body lotion is the perfect post-shower product for all-over dryness.

The Formula

The body lotion is, of course, best for dry skin types and leaves skin glowing and feeling silky, not greasy. The formula we know and love is also free of parabens, phthalates, synthetic preservatives, and fragrances. Containing the same high-quality plant extracts as the original, you'll recognize the brand's familiar scent. If you've been trying to place the smell, it's a blend of pansy, rosemary, chamomile, and calendula.

My Review

One very cold day in February, I caved and bought the original Skin Food, hoping to quickly deal with the patches of eczema on my hands. While it was perfect for the affected area, I found it hard to use on the rest of my hands because "ultra-rich cream" isn't an exaggeration. So this lotion is exactly what I was expecting (and needing) from the new launch.

The formula spreads easily, and while it takes a moment to absorb it's not greasy. I even used it on my hands. I also applied it post-shower and it moisturized my very dry, flaky skin. But, the real test comes the next day. Usually, when a lotion doesn't cut it, I'll wake up with tight and dry skin but that wasn't the case this time. My skin was still smooth and moisturized. While I think the original Skin Food is great for targeted hydration, I'm going to need a travel-sized version of this one to keep with me at all times instead.

You can shop the new Skin Food Body Lotion at Weleda.com.