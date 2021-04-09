The 8 Best Apps for Weight Lifting (for Beginners and Pros Alike)

03 of 08

Strong is an incredibly user-friendly app for anyone from beginners to bodybuilders. It is chock-full of features (instructional videos, new and innovative exercises), and it even allows you to design your own workouts with incorporated rest timers and all. You can also keep track of all your stats, including body weight, body composition, and any other measurements, as well as monitor your weights and reps. The app is available on iOS, Apple Watch, and Android and it will sync up with your Apple Health or Google Fit, making it a super-connected weight-lifting tool. The app is free to download; STRONG PRO, which comes with all the features, starts at $2.50 per month.