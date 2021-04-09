The 8 Best Apps for Weight Lifting (for Beginners and Pros Alike)

Weight lifting can be a little intimidating—especially if you are a rookie and literally can’t differentiate a kettlebell from a freeweight. Or, perhaps maybe you already are an ace on the weights floor of your fitness studio and are just looking to up your at-home fitness game. Regardless, because it is 2021 and you can literally learn how to do everything without having to leave your home, there are a bunch of apps that can help you achieve your fitness goals. Here are the best apps for weight lifting, whether you are a beginner or a pro.
Sweat App
Workout anytime, anywhere, with this fitness app fueled by some of the most followed fitness influencers and trainers in the world. The Sweat App features an all-female lineup of fitspirational goddesses, including Kelsey Wells and the app’s co-creator Kayla Itsines. For example, you can get all of Wells’ trademark PWR workouts or Itsines' BBG Stronger, her famous weight-heavy Bikini Body Guide workout. For those who want to get into heavy lifting, Stephanie Sanzo's BUILD program will have you powerlifting in weeks, while her LIFTING at Home is more dumbbell and kettlebell focused. Sweat memberships start at $10 per month for an annual membership, or $19.99 if you opt for month-to-month.
JEFIT
If you are more interested in learning specific exercises, check out JEFIT. This app offers a library of pretty much every lift on the planet, complete with real people demonstrating how to perfectly execute them. You can build your own workout routines, or choose from curated workouts created by the pros. Additionally, you can track all your workers, logging exercises, reps, sets, and weight, so you can monitor your progression. The app is free to download, but to reap all the benefits, you will have to subscribe to the JEFIT ELITE program, which starts at $3.33 per month.
Strong
Strong is an incredibly user-friendly app for anyone from beginners to bodybuilders. It is chock-full of features (instructional videos, new and innovative exercises), and it even allows you to design your own workouts with incorporated rest timers and all. You can also keep track of all your stats, including body weight, body composition, and any other measurements, as well as monitor your weights and reps. The app is available on iOS, Apple Watch, and Android and it will sync up with your Apple Health or Google Fit, making it a super-connected weight-lifting tool. The app is free to download; STRONG PRO, which comes with all the features, starts at $2.50 per month.
Tone It Up
If you are looking for some light weight lifting to help streamline your figure, Tone It Up is a great option. The app takes the popular female-centric workout and makes it at-home friendly, offering access to hundreds of trainer-guided video workouts that include weight training, strength, kettlebell, and more. In addition to these on-demand exercises, it also offers Tone It Up Strength, a six-week program to help you build lean, gorgeous muscle from head to toe. You can try the app for free for seven days, but after that, monthly memberships start at $8.33 for a 12-month commitment, or $14.99 for month to month.
Fitbod
Fitbod is basically like having a personal trainer in the form of an app. You start by entering personal information, ranging from height and weight to your fitness goals. Using Fitbod's trademark training algorithm, it customizes workouts especially for you—for example, recommending specific exercises and instructing you on how much weight to choose and how many reps to complete—and continues to study past workouts and adapt them for you the future. Other features include demo videos that clearly depict each muscle or muscle set the exercise works. Fitbod offers a free trial and lots of membership options, starting at $6.99 per month.
Fitplan
Fitplan is an all-encompassing fitness app that offers pretty much every training program imaginable, including weight lifting. Each workout is led by a top personal trainer or professional athlete—including Sommer Ray, Jen Selter, Rob Gronkowski, even Alex Rodriguez. For example, A-Rod Fit is a 10-week, four-day-a-week, 40-minute weight-lifting session with A-Rod. The app, which can be used via your Apple Watch, offers tools so you can track everything from your weight and workouts to reps. The app is free to download, but memberships range from $7 per month for a one-year membership to $15.99 for monthly.
Bodyfit
The site bodybuilding.com has been most serious weightlifters' go-to resource for training plans long before apps even existed. Bodyfit is basically the app version of that site, offering top experts, exercise instruction videos, health and nutrition guidelines, tracking tools, how-to images, step-by-step instructions, and fitness plans for beginners to pros. Whether you are looking to lose weight or build muscle, or have never pumped iron in your life or are a professional bodybuilder, BodyFit is a great resource. Starting at $3.99 per month for an annual membership or $6.99 monthly.
Fitness Point
This resourceful and easy-to-navigate app is basically your virtual encyclopedia of everything weight-lifting and fitness related. A handy tool to accompany you during your workout, it offers extensive libraries—texts, images, video animations—detailing every move from start to finish, including muscles it works and how to execute it. It also includes a tracking feature so you can keep track of your fitness progress, including weights, reps and sets, rest intervals, etc., and also helps you set up workout routines. Like some of the other apps, it also has an Apple Watch app, so you can leave your phone at home during workout time. The basic version is free, while the pro, which features over 400 exercises, is $4.99.