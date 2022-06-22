15 Summer Wedding Guest Dresses That Will Earn You Best Dressed

It's wedding season, and sure, you should aspire to more than "just fine" when it comes to your wedding guest dress. But with dozens of invites and bachelorette parties and registries, sometimes that's the best you can do.

"What makes a great wedding guest dress?" you may ask. First, the dress should feel special. No recycling your corporate LBD here. Second, the dress should be able to stand the stress test of a full day of festivities. You'll be shedding a tear, getting the perfect Instagram shot, visiting the seafood station, dancing the night away, and definitely getting into a piece of cake. Lastly, a great wedding dress just feels festive. It celebrates the wonder and luck that brought two people together. The same wonder and luck that landed you in a dress breathtaking enough to score a song request with the DJ.

Decoding a wedding dress code is an art form in and of itself. Instead of diving into each specific code of dress, we're offering fifteen of our favorite dresses—from the fanciful to the downright practical.

La Ligne Mia Dress $395.00 Shop

This ultra-flattering silhouette is made for this season's color blocking trend. Pair it with contrasting heels or a bright lip for a look that's unique without feeling too main character.



Fame and Partners Mirabella $299.00 Shop

Investing in a custom dress is a great way to avoid panic spending before every black tie event. This sleek, pale blue dress from Fame and Partners feels ideal for breezy summer weddings. Plus, it ties in the back.



Equipment Sabelia Silk Satin Dress $395.00 Shop

This dress is great for a casual wedding outdoors in the middle of the summer. It's made of 100% silk, so it feels elevated over a simple going-out dress. Pair it with nude heels for a lengthening effect.



Retrofête Doss Dress $595.00 Shop

Yes, the big day is all about the people getting married, but you deserve to have a moment, as well. This shimmering dress comes in a few colors, making it a great option for weddings that might come with a detailed color palette.



Mac Duggal Floral Print Chiffon Puff Sleeve Tiered Hem Dress $398.00 Shop

Sometimes wearing a solid color dress means running the risk of matching the bridesmaids. There are worse things! This floral patterned dress from Mac Duggal feels more special than a dress you might throw on for a weekend lunch.



Solace London Mori Off-The-Shoulder Ribbed-Knit Dress $234.00 Shop

What's great about this dress is that all you need is a clutch and your look is complete. The off-the-shoulder silhouette feels fresh with the super-long sleeves.



Kes Double Wing Dress $495.00 Shop

Sometimes investing in a dress for wedding season isn't an option. But if you're looking to intentionally grow your collection of evening wear-approved gowns, Kes is a fantastic place to start. Their slips are fluid, modern, and worth the price.



Hirigin Satin Tube Maxi Dress $33.00 Shop

Stay in budget with this chic strapless dress that's under $40. Since sizing is everything for strapless, considering taking the dress to the tailor for the most comfortable fit for the entirety of the celebration.



Norma Kamali Stretch-Jersey Turtleneck Midi Dress $145.00 Shop

Leave it to Norma Kamali to create a stretch jersey dress that actually feels cool. Try pairing the dress with big earrings or a bold lip for the easiest look ever.



Ciao Lucia Aurora Dress $445.00 Shop

This is no ordinary slip dress. The flare detailing on the sides give the dress a festive feeling. It would pair wonderfully with a colorful blazer for chilly nights.



Hanifa Alia Maxi Dress $179.00 Shop

If you're getting the sense that the wedding you're attending is on the more playful side, opt for a fun print in a stand-out silhouette. This dress from Hanifa will live long beyond the big day.



Dayra Simo Quilted Dress $250.00 Shop

Sure, a mini quilted dress with cutouts might not be appropriate for every wedding, but hear me out. Paired with an oversized black blazer and very simple black loafers or heels, this one is a lot more wearable than you'd think.



Non Manon Phoebe Dress $335.00 Shop

Made-to-order, this dress is ideal for planners out there who were shopping for wedding guest dresses the day they received their invite in the mail. Available in three patterns, this dress feels downright joyful.



Maison Amory Ambrosia Dress $249.00 Shop

Bring some extra sparkle to the celebration with this pink strapless dress from Maison Amory. The neon sequins are just enough to be the best-dressed guest without overshadowing the newlyweds.

Tyler McGillivary Elsa Dress $325.00 Shop

This midi dress from Tyler McGillivary will become your new go-to for any semi-formal event. The laser-cut flowers are sewn onto the mesh fabric, creating a truly unique garment. Even better? It's available from a size XS to 4X.