Sorry Cut-Offs: It's All About Long Shorts This Summer

Knee-length is it.

written by
Laura Lajiness
Lauren Lajiness is a senior editor at POPSUGAR Fashion and a contributing writer at Byrdie.
Byrdie's Editorial Guidelines
Laura Lajiness
updated Jun 09, 2021
Woman wearing long denim shorts

Getty Images/Edward Berthelot 

Shorts are notorious for stirring up mixed emotions. But most often, the ultra-short kind feels most problematic. In hot yoga? Sure, they’re a thing. Anywhere else, they’re not exactly comfortable or chic. This summer, however, marks a momentous occasion—long shorts are the biggest trend when it comes to abbreviated hems. Yes, indeed, knee-length Bermudas, pleated mid-thigh styles, and elongated sweat shorts are a few of the season’s must-try styles. Of course, long leather shorts are major, too.

No matter the iteration that speaks to you, each one effortlessly pairs with simple tanks, comfy tees, and other feminine tops you might be eyeing, like a playful puff sleeve or square neckline. Bottom line: they’re super easy to wear. And before you get too paralyzed by the thought of jorts or chino-esque designs approved by school dress codes, let us assure you the latest versions are as fun as they are fashion-forward. Yes, even the denim ones.

Don’t be afraid to shop for long shorts with unisex brands or in the men’s section. Sizing up for a slouchier fit is helpful too.

It’s mostly about fit and styling—looser silhouettes result in laissez-faire freshness, as do of-the-moment extras like oversize blazers, kitten heels, and piled-on gold jewelry. If things still sound unsightly, let the 27 pairs of long shorts ahead convince you otherwise. 

Limerick Short
Wilfred Limerick Short $110
Shop

What sounds better in the heat than drapey Japanese crepe fabric with a hint of stretch? We’re sold. 

Talia Shorts
Solid & Striped Talia Shorts $188
Shop


Does it get more idyllic than light pink gingham shorts made from a cotton-linen blend for summer? Quick answer: no. 

Ambrosio Short
Citizens of Humanity Ambrosio Short $158
Shop


Raw and tattered hems instantly take the stiffness out of long denim shorts. 

Linen-Cotton Pleated Mid-Length Shorts
Madewell Linen-Cotton Pleated Mid-Length Shorts $80
Shop

Depending on your legginess, these shorts will hit anywhere from mid-thigh to just above the knee. In any case, we love them with timeless staples like a cropped cardigan or fitted tank. 

Cargo Shorts
Zara Cargo Shorts $70
Shop

Bring a playful vibe to these utilitarian shorts by teaming yours with a punchy top in a solid or print. 

Boxing Fleece Short
Agolde Boxing Fleece Short $128
Shop

Three words: ultra-soft terry. 

Bello Linen Short
Reformation Bello Linen Short $128
Shop

Smarten up your go-to white top with this pair of mid-thigh-skimming pinstripe shorts. 

Relaxed-Fit Shorts
COS Relaxed-Fit Shorts $69
Shop

With a relaxed fit and jaunty hue, these shorts are guaranteed to brighten your day. 

Wide Leg Short
Vince Wide Leg Short $265
Shop

Minimalists, meet your perfectly sleek long short for summer, crafted from an Italian linen blend.

Priscila Plush Shorts
Tach Clothing Priscila Plush Shorts $131
Shop

If you can’t entirely quit the soft aesthetic, look no further than these plush floral shorts with a stretchy elastic waist. 

Bermuda Vegan Shorts
Pastiche Bermuda Vegan Shorts $101
Shop

Leather shorts for summer might seem insane, but in the case of this summer-weight vegan fabric, they’re anything but. 

The Paperbag Short
Everlane The Paperbag Short $55
Shop

Organic cotton + navy stripes = summer short perfection. 

Crochet Diamond Linen Pleated Short
Rebecca Taylor Crochet Diamond Linen Pleated Short $225
Shop

Channel a lined-in vintage vibe with this delicate pair of embroidered linen shorts. 

High-Rise Shorts
Who What Wear High-Rise Shorts $25
Shop

Embrace your boldest self by opting for this blooming pair of high-rise shorts. 

Linen-Blend High-Waist Shorts
Mango Linen-Blend High-Waist Shorts $60
Shop

The only way to do summer suiting this season? With this pale pink linen set featuring mid-thigh shorts. 

Good '90s Bermuda
Good American Good '90s Bermuda $149
Shop

These '90s-inspired Bermudas give jorts stylish new meaning. 

Drew Shorts
Lacausa Drew Shorts $95
Shop

There’s no long short better suited to balmy temps than this swishy pair cut from natural linen. Bonus: they’re elasticized for added comfort. 

Casia Alexa Shorts
Hosbjerg Casia Alexa Shorts $137
Shop

If blue jean Bermuda shorts aren’t for you, how about this punchy red and orange gradient print?

Juniper Linen Easy Pull-On Shorts
Universal Standard Juniper Linen Easy Pull-On Shorts $74
Shop

Whether you’re dressed up or chilled out, these white linen pull-on shorts epitomize the warm-weather season. 

Les Deux Short Ligne Check
Faithfull The Brand Les Deux Short Ligne Check $169
Shop

We love these checked linen shorts with the matching top for a cute-n'-coordinated summer look. 

Ally High-Waisted Short
Urban Outfitters Ally High-Waisted Short $44
Shop

Whether you’re at the beach or channeling the vibe, these shorts give off a hang-ten vibe. 

Made & Crafted Column Shorts
Levi's Made & Crafted Column Shorts $128
Shop

For a summer day date, these shorts are flawless with a white top and sandals. 

FP Beach WFH Shorts
Free People FP Beach WFH Shorts $40
Shop

For the perfect half-dressed ‘fit, pair these terry shorts with a cute top, minimal bodysuit, or oversize button-down. 

Ritual Flared Shorts
Permanent Vacation Ritual Flared Shorts $112
Shop

Does it get more cheerful than crinkly yellow shorts? We think not. 

Bermuda Shorts
H&M+ Bermuda Shorts $25
Shop

Black shorts, for summer? We’re into it. Pair them with a playful top and jewelry for the perfect evening look. 

Tie-Dye Bball Shorts
Abacaxi Tie-Dye Bball Shorts $200
Shop

Live your best tie-dye life in these super oversized sweat shorts, made in small batches by artisans in India. 

Tuva Crinkle Shorts
The Frankie Shop Tuva Crinkle Shorts $114
Shop

Summerweight leather does exist—case in point, these roomy drawstring shorts from cult boutique, The Frankie Shop.  

Related Stories