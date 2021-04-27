6 Ways to Style Leather Shirts This Spring and Beyond

Spring ushers in more than sweet relief from winter’s bone-chilling weather and bundled layers. With the warmer temperatures and blooming flora comes transitional attire. Think: warm but not heavy coats, mid-weight sweaters, and sprightlier bottoms and dresses. But this between-season period isn’t strictly about pragmatism. It’s the perfect time to start working spring’s biggest trends into your outfit lineup. Yes, before you can live in floaty dresses, flouncy tops, and airy linen, layers remain essential. When you’re craving something with texture that simultaneously brings an edge to a look, it’s all about the leather shirt of late, from utility-inspired shackets to button-downs with voluminous sleeves and faux-leather designs with a minimalist bent.

Like a classic leather bomber or cropped moto, leather shirts feel decidedly fresh with closet staples like jeans, slip dresses, and fluid skirts. They’re the perfect weight to wear on those warmish days with just a hint of briskness and so easy to style, too. With plenty of versatility for all the moods and occasions, you can tuck a fitted silhouette into jeans for a casually chic vibe, wear an oversize version open like a jacket layered over a tank or dress, or opt for a button-down style worn loosely atop trousers. Craving a bolder fashion moment? Head-to-toe leather is a must-try look, whether you’re all about looser fits or tailored silhouettes. The key to pulling this type of ‘fit off with ease? A monochromatic palette. Pro tip: lots of brands offer matching bottoms to make coordination a breeze.

And before you assume leather jackets are only suitable for spring’s brief transitional period, think again. Yes, they’re perfect this time of year, but the latest fabrications are buttery soft, and super lightweight, so you can easily keep them in the rotation when things heat up for summer. From feminine to minimal, colorful to neutral, fitted to oversize, keep reading to discover six leather shirts we love. Plus, styling picks to pair with each one.

Look 1

Lean into an oversize vibe by pairing a bone-colored leather shacket (we’re obsessed with this hybrid piece) with loose jeans. You can style this shirt buttoned up or wear it open over a bodysuit or tank. Minimal slides and a chain necklace ensure a sleek finish whether you wear this combo for errands, brunch, or a laid-back dinner.

Look 2

This puff-sleeve leather shirt is a modern focal point when tucked into jeans, creating a lowkey tailored look. The pretty pine hue plays well with springy tones from pale pink to yellow, looking polished as ever with golden slides, a croc-embossed belt, and delicate but eye-catching hoops.

Look 3

Go in on the leather trend by doubling up with a colorful top and matching pants. For a sunny day spent outside, have fun with accessories, like printed sandals and a straw hat in the mix. A chain-link bracelet in yellow gold is a sleek and elevated accent.

Look 4

When it’s "not too hot, not too cold" and "all you need is a light jacket" (Miss Congeniality, anyone?), a leather shacket is the move. Toss one over a printed dress with color-coordinated accessories for a date, dinner, or drinks with friends.

Look 5

For a minimalist vibe that’s anything but boring, look to this pink vegan leather shirt by Budapest-based label, Nanushka (honestly, the buttery feel is heavenly). Teamed with a pleated midi skirt and so-simple sandals, it reads ultra-sleek yet feminine. A beaded-handle bag and sharp cat-eyes enhance the vibe for an effortless yet elevated result.

Look 6

Another shirt-jacket dress combo we love centers around a ribbed dress (we won’t be quitting the soft trend anytime soon). A styled-open shirt creates a tailored offset to the waist-cinched midi while being the perfect layer for in-between weather. Woven-heel sandals, a white bag, and gold hoops bring a warm-weather touch that easily transitions to balmier days and nights.