A chief complaint of many throughout this past year is that quarantine has been physically painful. We’re at such a reduced level of activity that the lack of moving and walking makes muscle tightness a no brainer, but the complaints I’ve heard have been far more broad in scope than just tight muscles. People are full of aches and pains these days, experiencing everything from sore joints to indigestion to headaches. The cause of these aches and pains when there’s no apparent injury or health issue can likely be tied to stress, as stress can cause all that and more.

We’ve known for some time that stress may lead to major health problems by creating systemic inflammation and lowering our immune function, which in turn increases the chances of falling prey to illness. As such, health professionals have encouraged people to conduct stress relieving activities like exercise and meditation as regularly as possible. But we’re in a wild new world these days, where no matter what you do to combat stress, there’s an existential amount of it that nearly none among us has ever experienced or currently has the power to escape from. Eventually, when the pandemic is over and the world has breathed a collective sigh of relief, we’ll all begin to feel better--even if we do so with more grey hair and wrinkles than this amount of time should ever have led to. For the interim, though, what can you do to feel less achy and pained? Read on for some tried and true options.