This Is the Ultimate Wavy Hair Routine, According to Hairstylists

Wavy hair comes in various textures and patterns— 2a, 2b, and 2c, to be exact. As celebrity hairstylist Bradley Leake explains, "2a hair is usually finer with smooth roots and a soft, subtle [s-shaped] wave. 2b waves are more defined but more susceptible to humidity and frizz. 2C hair is generally [an even tighter wave] that is thicker, more coarse, and needs more hydration."

While each wave type has its own needs, Leake says the ultimate key to maintaining all wavy hair is establishing a go-to routine. "Establishing a routine trains the hair to consistently deliver the look you want," he says. Ahead, Leake and fellow hairstylist Nazomi share a step-by-step wavy hair routine that will help you have your best hair day yet.