12 Juicy Watermelon Nail Ideas to Wear All Summer Long

If the arrival of summer has you craving fresh, versatile beauty statements, you're not alone. From jelly lips to watercolor tears to "linen blonde" hair, this season is full of creative, evocative trends that feel like a cool drink of water. Our manicures are no exception, with the likes of spritz nails and lemonade nails taking over, and now, watermelon nails are joining the party. This trend is pretty much exactly what it sounds like—fun-filled designs inspired by the popular summer fruit, whether through a pink and green color scheme or intricate details. Ready to embrace the watermelon sugar vibes? Ahead, see 12 of our favorite watermelon nails ideas, sure to make you feel refreshed every time you gaze at your mani.