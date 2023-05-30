The “Watercolor Tears” Makeup Trend Was Made for Sad Summer Girlies

Come summer, we're always itching to switch up our makeup looks and pull out our boldest, brightest eyeshadows. They say art imitates life, and between the bright blue water, purple blooming flowers, and flowing pink rosé, colors somehow seem brighter during warmer months. This year, you'll find us rocking a bold watercolor tear duct eyeshadow for an unexpected pop of color. It looks as great with natural glam as it does with a bold face beat, and it requires minimal makeup skills to apply—simply sweep your chosen hue onto the inner third of your eyes, blend it out, and you're good to go. Scroll on for 10 watercolor tear duct eyeshadow moments we'll be copying all summer long.