The “Watercolor Tears” Makeup Trend Was Made for Sad Summer Girlies

Come summer, we're always itching to switch up our makeup looks and pull out our boldest, brightest eyeshadows. They say art imitates life, and between the bright blue water, purple blooming flowers, and flowing pink rosé, colors somehow seem brighter during warmer months. This year, you'll find us rocking a bold watercolor tear duct eyeshadow for an unexpected pop of color. It looks as great with natural glam as it does with a bold face beat, and it requires minimal makeup skills to apply—simply sweep your chosen hue onto the inner third of your eyes, blend it out, and you're good to go. Scroll on for 10 watercolor tear duct eyeshadow moments we'll be copying all summer long.
A Subtle Pop
If you're not ready to commit to a full-on, bold look, opt for natural base with a pastel pop of color in the inner corner. Simply swipe on a watercolor hue over the inner third of the eye area—we love how this light blue shade brings out the eyes.
Watercolor Highlight
Look for an iridescent, light shade that can double as an inner-corner highlight. Purple always makes a statement, yet this shade also feels like a natural fit alongside this dewy glam makeup look.
Orange You Glad
A warm shade like orange is great for a subtle pop of color. This look pairs tangerine watercolor tear duct eyeshadow with Barbie pink lips and a radiant complexion.
Watercolor and Wings
For a big impact, pair your watercolor tear duct eyeshadow with a complementary shade of winged liner. For this look on Rico Nasty, makeup artist Steve Kassajikian used Urban Decay's 24/7 Inks Eyeliner Pen ($26) in Freak alongside the bright chartreuse inner corner.
Watercolor Ombré Eyes
An ombré eyeshadow look, like this one from blue to purple, creates a natural progression into a watercolor tear duct.
Splatter Paint
Go for a more abstract look with a splatter paint eye, like Katie Jane Hughes does here. She wears a neon rainbow-inspired spectrum, but you can choose whichever color scheme you desire.
Make It Pop
If you're looking to make your inner corner color really stand out, layer a vivid shade over a lighter hue and keep the rest of the eye in neutral tones. We love this cut crease take on the look.
Shine Bright
We're all about Barbiecore right now, and this shimmery pink and yellow eye is going on our mood board. Add thick black winged liner to bring the glam.
Summer Sorbet
Between the gold, deep pink, and blue, this watercolor tear duct eyeshadow look is perfect for a summer event. Keep the rest of the makeup fairly natural to really let the vivid hues stand out.
Green With Envy
Pink and green might not be your go-to color combo, but this pixie-inspired look is sure to change your mind (and go with the nail designs currently trending). Pro tip: For extra oomph, bring your inner corner color down to the lower lash line.